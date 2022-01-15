ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaelee Roberts brings optimism to “You Can’t Stop Me From Staying”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the radio success of last summer’s country-flavored single, “Think Again,” and its CMT-featured video, Mountain Home Music Company recording artist Jaelee Roberts returns to kick off the new year with a straightforward, energetic bluegrass song, “You Can’t Stop Me From Staying," first premiered by Wide Open...

thisis50.com

Multi-Platinum Producer Haan Can’t Be Stopped

Music is a unique experience for everyone. Taste in music speaks to something more profound about our identity and pinnacles, a pressing conviction of our entire existence. Haan shares,. “For me, I like being hands-on in the room with an artist, rather than making beats and sending them to artists....
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Foxfeather Delivers An Empowering Showcase Of Resilience On New Single “Too Damn Small”

Alt-Americana band Foxfeather invigorates listeners with their newest single “Too Damn Small,” out January 28th. This energetic feminist anthem embodies self-empowerment and perseverance at its core; for band leaders Laura Stratton (guitar, keyboard, writer/composer) and Carly Ricks Smith (lead vocals, writer/composer), it represents “a reminder of [their] purpose and place in this world and in music, and commitment to continuing to create.” “Too Damn Small” is the lead single from the band's upcoming album, The Nature Of Things, out early 2022. Influence from icons like Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, and Lake Street Dive’s Rachel Price shine through on this track with a contagious groove and powerhouse vocals.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Cody Johnson knew his chart-climbing single, “‘Til You Can’t,” was special from the very beginning

A veteran live performer with tons of experience playing songs in front of a crowd, Cody Johnson knows a special song when he hears one. That’s why, despite the fact that he had tons of songs to choose from off his 18-track project, Human The Double Album, Cody didn’t have to deliberate long when it came to choosing the single. The singer says that “‘Til You Can’t” was the obvious choice.
MUSIC
Person
Molly Tuttle
gratefulweb.com

Wet Leg Join Elton John's Rocket Hour On Apple Music 1

Elton John is joined by Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers this Saturday on Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1. The duo discuss their new single 'Too Late Now' and Elton declares them "the best thing to come out of the Isle of Wight for a long, long time."
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Anna Laura Quinn's Open the Door out February 18th

With a voice rightly praised as a “well-worked instrument” whose stylings and energy “bring new vitality to classic tunes by the likes of Cole Porter and Duke Ellington,” (Holly Devon, ANTIGRAVITY Magazine) vocalist and arranger Anna Laura Quinn steps forward boldly with Open the Door, a selection of nine deeply emotive, introspective, and textured arrangements that stand as landmark tributes to how music - and the musicians and experiences she has encountered - has profoundly shaped her into the person, musician, and creator that she is today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gratefulweb.com

The Lumineers Lift the Curtain on Brightside: Album Out Now

The Lumineers are proud to announce today’s release of their eagerly anticipated new album, BRIGHTSIDE, available now via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world. "Hope is a risky thing,” says The Lumineers singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz. “It doesn’t ignore...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Dark Shadow Recording Inks Deal With Award-Winning Band Full Cord

Dark Shadow Recording has signed Full Cord to its roster. For the past 15 years, Full Cord has been making a name for themselves blending traditional bluegrass music with jazz, western swing, and rock n’ roll while keeping the traditional bluegrass feel alive and well. These influences make every performance memorable and unique. Guitarist Eric Langejans, bassist Todd Kirchner, mando specialist Brian Oberlin, fiddler Grant Flick, banjo picker extraordinaire Gabe Hirshfeld and vocalist Katie Kirchner – are at the top of their game and gaining momentum fast.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Ethan Sherman to release new album, "Indoor Vistas" March 4th

California guitarist Ethan Sherman has announced his new album Indoor Vistas, a dynamic and diverse collection out March 4 that mingles new music for bluegrass band with guitar- orchestra fantasias that transport the listener to imaginary places. Indoor Vistas is both a celebration of community collaboration and a “pandemic record” sculpted from scratch in a quiet room for months on end, and offers a surrealist take on the possibilities of the classic bluegrass ensemble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gratefulweb.com

Chris Castino & Chicken Wire Empire Release 2nd Single Featuring Jerry Douglas and Adam Greuel External

You could say that Chris Castino is a writer of dance music. Not the kind you hear at any club. It’s the kind you hear at a Dead show, or festivals, when the crowd moves together spinning and bouncing like an ocean of blissful and emancipated souls. Chris is the primary songwriter for his longtime popular Minnesota-based rock’n’roll jamband The Big Wu. The Big Wu started in the mid 90’s and quickly ascended from the comforts of the local club scene to playing H.O.R.D.E Fest, Bonnaroo, Gathering of the Vibes, High Sierra, and the list goes on.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

North Mississippi Allstars ft. Stax Records Legend William Bell -- "Never Want To Be Kissed" Video Premieres Today

North Mississippi Allstars will release Set Sail on January 28th via New West Records. The 10-song set was produced by Luther and Cody Dickinson and follows their Grammy Award nominated 2019 album Up and Rolling. Set Sail features an appearance by Stax Records legend William Bell on the album standout “Never Want To Be Kissed” (which Bell also co-wrote and co-produced). The album has already been met with critical acclaim with Uncut Magazine stating, "Bloodlines and geography figure into every NMAs album, but on Set Sail, Luther and Cody Dickinson make family and setting the conjoined theme..." in their 8 out 10 Star rated review.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Gin Blossoms Celebrate 30 Miserable Years

Seminal pop/alternative rock band Gin Blossoms is set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their multi-platinum breakthrough 1992 album New Miserable Experience on tour beginning in February before hitting the road with Canadian alternative act Barenaked Ladies this Summer. The Gin Blossoms will kick off the year “Celebrating 30 Miserable Years” Tour playing the album in its entirety starting in Florida on February 18th and will hit such markets as Nashville, TN, Houston,TX and St Louis, MO. The 30 city summer tour will include stops in Los Angeles, New York (Summerstage) as well as Red Rocks.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Black Bird Hum Reminds Us That the "World Keeps Spinning" No Matter How Hard Life Gets

Sydney-based roots reggae and dub act, Black Bird Hum, will release "World Keeps Spinning," their second single on Color Red on January 21st, 2022. The track is accompanied by a b-side dub by engineer and longtime friend of the band, Ryan Gambrell, in a digital 45 release. The band also collaborated with collage artist Curtis Bergesen (Collage the World) who created a paper collage used for the release artwork.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

EDDIE VEDDER UNVEILS NEW SINGLE “BROTHER THE CLOUD”

Eddie Vedder releases a new single entitled “Brother the Cloud.” It heralds the arrival of his highly anticipated new album, Earthling, available on February 11th via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The digital pre-order/pre-save for Earthling just went live on all streaming platforms—HERE and physical pre-order (cd, vinyl & cassette HERE).
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

“Save the Monarch”: New Video from John Hall featuring Dar Williams Just Released

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, environmental activist and former U.S. Congressman John Hall announced today the release of a new video for his song “Save the Monarch,” which features renowned folk music artist Dar Williams. The four-and-a half minute long video is available on Hall’s website and YouTube. “Save the...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators - Release New Song "Call Off The Dogs"

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have released new song “Call Off The Dogs,” from their upcoming album titled 4, which is due out February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the first single “The River Is Rising,” the fastest-rising radio debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio at #13 this week and climbing. A decade and four albums into their career, the new album 4 marks the first new music from the group in four years. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ prior work. 4 is SLASH’s fifth solo album, and fourth with SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). Listen to the new songs “Call Off The Dogs” HERE, and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

"Solid Gold U-Roy" standard 2LP black vinyl edition out now

U-Roy is releasing the standard 2LP black vinyl of his critically acclaimed album SOLID GOLD U-ROY today. The album can be purchased HERE. This vinyl release follows Trojan Jamaica/BMG's offering of the Limited Edition 2LP Gold Vinyl exclusively available at VP Records retail outlets in Queens, NY, and Miramar, FL, and via VP Reggae HERE.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Introducing 89: Charlie Gabriel's Debut Album

Charlie Gabriel's first professional gig dates to 1943, sitting in for his father in New Orleans’ Eureka Brass Band. As a teenager living in Detroit, Charlie played with Lionel Hampton, whose band just then also included a young Charles Mingus, later spending nine years with a group led by Cab Calloway drummer, J.C. Heard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gratefulweb.com

The Bogie Band feat. Joe Russo Announces 'The Prophets In The City'

The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo has announced its debut album, The Prophets In The City, will be released March 25 on Royal Potato Family. The first single and title track, "The Prophets In The City (Arrival, Balance, Discipline, Joy)" is out today on all streaming platforms (listen/share), while pre-order for the nine track collection on 180-gram vinyl and digital formats is available here. The collective has also added two release shows on March 24 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia and March 26 at Brooklyn Bowl Williamsburg. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Jan 21 at 12PM ET.
BROOKLYN, NY

