The Saturday matinee matchup with the Vancouver Canucks was a big opportunity for the Carolina Hurricanes to do two things: one, put Thursday night’s debacle with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the rearview mirror, and two, actually get into some level of a rhythm playing after all the off-days and postponements due to COVID-19. The team has played just three games in the last two weeks, which culminated in a rusty team putting forth the sort of effort that leads to results like the aforementioned blowout at the hands of Columbus. It would still be a tough matchup, though, as Vancouver entered the matchup 8-2-1 under new head coach Bruce Boudreau.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO