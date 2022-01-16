Hernandez excited about opportunity to manage Sky Carp
BELOIT, WI. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Beloit Sky Carp selected their new manager Jorge Hernandez this past week and at a meet and greet with fans at the new stadium, Hernandez talked about how excited he is for this upcoming season.
"I'm very excited," said Hernandez. "This is a great town for baseball and I'm looking forward to coming here this summer and bring a great group of kids to come over here and compete and hopefully we have a great season."
