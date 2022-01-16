ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernandez excited about opportunity to manage Sky Carp

By David Greenberg
 2 days ago

BELOIT, WI. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Beloit Sky Carp selected their new manager Jorge Hernandez this past week and at a meet and greet with fans at the new stadium, Hernandez talked about how excited he is for this upcoming season.

“I’m very excited,” said Hernandez. “This is a great town for baseball and I’m looking forward to coming here this summer and bring a great group of kids to come over here and compete and hopefully we have a great season.”

visitbeloit.com

Sky Carp Fest

Introducing the first annual Sky Carp Fest coming to ABC Supply Stadium on January 15th! This FREE event will bring Miami Marlins guests to Beloit to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, and participate in question-and-answer sessions, plus there will be new food samplings, games, free ice-skating, and more! Fun for the whole family!
BELOIT, WI
Beloit Daily News

Sky Carp skipper excited for season

BELOIT—Jorge Hernandez was impressed by what he saw in Beloit Saturday afternoon. The new manager of the Beloit Sky Carp saw plenty of local fans gathering for the first ever Sky Carp Fest, and a still-new ballpark to go along with it. Hernandez said ABC Supply Stadium met all...
MLB
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

