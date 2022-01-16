ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tough loss Saturday

Varlamov stopped 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals. Tom Wilson beat him...

Tandem Strength Trending Upward As Semyon Varlamov Settles In

There were not many positives in the New York Islanders 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, but the play of netminder Semyon Varlamov stood out as he put together a strong performance. In the loss, Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 of the 36 shots that came his way and...
Semyon Varlamov
Tom Wilson
Sorokin, Islanders hand Flyers eighth straight loss

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, and the New York Islanders handed the Philadelphia Flyers their eighth straight loss with a 4-1 win at UBS Arena on Monday. It was Sorokin's third consecutive victory; he has allowed two goals or fewer in each. "I'm comfortable," Sorokin said. "We...
#Islanders#Capitals#Gaa
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Finds twine in loss Saturday

Yamamoto scored a goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators. Yamamoto didn't end up missing any time in the COVID-19 protocols thanks to the Oilers' thin schedule over the last week or so. The 23-year-old's offense has taken a step forward lately with three goals and four helpers in his last seven outings. Overall, Yamamoto has 13 points, 37 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-8 rating in 35 contests. He played on the third line Saturday, but with the Oilers in a six-game losing skid, he could continue to be shuffled around as head coach Dave Tippett looks for the right forward combinations.
Islanders' Matt Martin: Draws back in Saturday

Martin was back in the lineup as the Islanders were blanked 2-0 by the Capitals on Saturday. Martin was benched in favor of Ross Johnston as the Islanders beat the Devils 3-2 on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Isles, Johnston has been suspended for three games which allowed Martin to get back into the lineup. Martin was scoreless with three hits and one blocked shot in 11:17 of playing time Saturday.
Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
Guentzel joins Jarry for NHL All-Star Game

Guentzel was a finalist in the NHL’s “Last Men In” fan vote and finished second in voting in the Metropolitan Division but New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad, who won the vote, will not be able to attend due to personal reasons.
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
