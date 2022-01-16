Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tough loss Saturday

Yamamoto scored a goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators. Yamamoto didn't end up missing any time in the COVID-19 protocols thanks to the Oilers' thin schedule over the last week or so. The 23-year-old's offense has taken a step forward lately with three goals and four helpers in his last seven outings. Overall, Yamamoto has 13 points, 37 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-8 rating in 35 contests. He played on the third line Saturday, but with the Oilers in a six-game losing skid, he could continue to be shuffled around as head coach Dave Tippett looks for the right forward combinations.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO