Tesla’s Elon Musk Cuts Law Firm After It Won’t Fire Lawyer in SEC Probe, Report Says

Elon Musk is a very rich man with a very big platform. And he frequently uses both of those things to aggressively demand that folks do exactly what he wants them to do. Like remember back in season 1 of the pandemic when he was salty that Alameda County shut down the Tesla plant located there to stop the spread of COVID. He kept the plant open in defiance of local rules, sued the county and eventually — in a move that I am sure is COMPLETELY COINCIDENTAL — the county allowed the plant to remain open. Or when Dr. Mary “Missy” Cummings was appointed as an advisor to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Dr. Cummings authored a study that found Tesla’s autopilot operated inconsistently. When her appointment became public, Musk set off an onslaught on social media vitriol aimed at Dr. Cummings. She’s since recused herself from an investigations involving Tesla.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO