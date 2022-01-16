ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla’s Elon Musk Cuts Law Firm After It Won’t Fire Lawyer in SEC Probe, Report Says

Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk's Tesla has moved to replace Cooley LLP attorneys or hire other lawyers on several cases since December after the law firm would not fire a lawyer that previously worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on an investigation of Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday....

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Chooses Associate Over Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a very rich man with a very big platform. And he frequently uses both of those things to aggressively demand that folks do exactly what he wants them to do. Like remember back in season 1 of the pandemic when he was salty that Alameda County shut down the Tesla plant located there to stop the spread of COVID. He kept the plant open in defiance of local rules, sued the county and eventually — in a move that I am sure is COMPLETELY COINCIDENTAL — the county allowed the plant to remain open. Or when Dr. Mary “Missy” Cummings was appointed as an advisor to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Dr. Cummings authored a study that found Tesla’s autopilot operated inconsistently. When her appointment became public, Musk set off an onslaught on social media vitriol aimed at Dr. Cummings. She’s since recused herself from an investigations involving Tesla.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk Says Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Is Crash-Free Now. Is He Right?

In July of 2021, Tesla finally released beta version 9 of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, though its update at the time warned drivers that the software "may do the wrong thing at the worst time." In the meantime, CEO Elon Musk had been tweeting about what the future will bring for FSD, stating that Tesla Vision will soon detect turn signals on other vehicles, hazard lights, police and ambulance lights, as well as hand gestures.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Detroit News

Tesla wooed by India states after Elon Musk flags challenges

Politicians from at least five Indian states took to Twitter to invite Tesla Inc. to set up shop in their provinces, just days after billionaire founder Elon Musk said the U.S. electric-vehicle pioneer was still facing a lot of challenges with the national government. The pitches, tweeted over the weekend,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

India’s states woo Tesla after Elon Musk complains about difficulty launching in the country

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Political leaders from five Indian states invited Elon Musk to establish business operations for Tesla in their regions, days after the chief of the world’s most valuable automobile company tweeted about the difficulties of launching his electric vehicles in the country.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Sec Probe#Cooley Llp#The Wall Street Journal#The Journal#Thestreet Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Indian Government Fires Back At Elon Musk As He Blames Red Tape For Delay In Tesla India Entry

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) attempted India foray has been mired in red tape, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday. What Happened: The world’s richest person tweeted to say the company is still working through a lot of challenges with India's government to secure final approvals to begin selling cars in the world’s fifth-largest auto market.
BUSINESS
Reuters

To stem lawyer attrition, law firms must look beyond cash - report

(Reuters) - Law firms can’t win the talent war with money alone. They must find other ways alongside competitive pay to make lawyers feel invested in their firms so they stay put, according the latest annual legal market report from the Thomson Reuters Institute and Georgetown Law’s Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession.
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

An Open Letter On Bitcoin To Tesla And Elon Musk

In February 2021, Tesla became an industry leader in Bitcoin by accepting payment alongside Microsoft, PayPal, Starbucks, Overstock and Twitch. As Bitcoin users and supporters, we were obviously disappointed in May when Tesla announced that it would no longer accept bitcoin and only accept fiat currencies. Much has been written...
ECONOMY
u.today

SEC Boss Won't Say If Ethereum Is a Security

During his Monday appearance on CNBC, U.S. Securities and Exchange Chairman Gary Gensler refused to comment on whether Ether is an unregistered security, the question at the center of the high-stakes Ripple lawsuit:. We don't get involved in these types of public forums, talking about any one project, one possible...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is accused of 'economic support for genocide' after opening a new Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region despite abuse of Uyghur Muslims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of 'economic support for genocide' after the company opened a new showroom in China's Xinjiang region, despite the country's detention of potentially millions of Uyghur Muslims. Tesla's announcement quickly attracted criticism from rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy