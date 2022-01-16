ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ever the stylish couple as they attend Dolce & Gabbana's Fall Winter 2022 Men's Fashion Show in Milan... with the rocker walking the runway

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pictured spending time with each other at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2022 Men's Fashion Show at the Metropol in Milan on Saturday.

The 35-year-old actress and the rapper, 31, were ever the stylish couple as they sported eye-catching outfits while attending the event, during which the musician turned heads as he walked down a runway.

The happy couple recently became engaged during a romantic getaway, and they shared the good news to their respective Instagram accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1breJK_0dmxhMla00
Cute couple: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pictured spending time with each other at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2022 Men's Fashion Show at the Metropol in Milan on Saturday

Fox sported a lovely black lace sleeveless top that left little to the imagination while attending the event.

The Transformers actress also rocked a fashionable pair of drawstring leather pants and a matching pair of high-heeled shoes.

The performer accessorized with a sparkling choker and she wore a matching belt while watching her fiance walk the runway.

Her gorgeous brunette locks remained free-flowing and fell onto her chest and backside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9K8Z_0dmxhMla00
Standing out: Fox sported a lovely black lace sleeveless top that left little to the imagination while attending the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QANY5_0dmxhMla00
Hot stuff! The Transformers actress also rocked a fashionable pair of drawstring leather pants and a matching pair of high-heeled shoes

Machine Gun Kelly was dressed in a shining jacket-and-trousers combo that stood out while he attended the event.

The rapper, born Colson Baker, also donned a pair of studded gloves that added a bit more shine to his outfit.

The musician stood out with a sparkling pair of heeled Chelsea-esque boots while spending time on the runway.

His bright blonde hair remained messy and stood out from the dark tone of his clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PM5T0_0dmxhMla00
Flashy outfit: Machine Gun Kelly was dressed in a shining jacket-and-trousers combo that stood out while he attended the event

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly initially met in 2020 while working on the feature Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The actress was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

The two developed a close friendship on the set of the feature, and a source told E! News that the pair were 'hooking up and have been for a little while' that May.

Green, 48, later confirmed that he and his former wife had separated that same month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNpm0_0dmxhMla00
Starting off strong: Fox and Machine Gun Kelly initially met in 2020 while working on the feature Midnight in the Switchgrass; they are seen in 2021

Fox was prominently featured in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for his track Bloody Valentine, in which she portrayed a dominatrix.

The rapper later confirmed that he and his now-fiance were dating with a post that was shared to his Twitter account last June.

The happy couple remained together and developed their relationship over the course of 2021.

The pair eventually confirmed that they had become engaged to each other earlier this week with two posts that were shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAjZd_0dmxhMla00
Making it official: The pair eventually confirmed that they had become engaged to each other earlier this week with two posts that were shared to their respective Instagram accounts; they are seen in 2021

A source recently spoke to HollywoodLife and told the media outlet that Green was elated to hear about the engagement.

'Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her. He didn't know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that's the direction their relationship would be taking at some point,' they said.

The insider also noted that the actor was happy that Machine Gun Kelly had connected well with his children and expressed that he was looking forward to what the future held for them.

The source stated that Green and Fox have both 'moved on and fell in love with someone else and they are only welcoming a great co-parenting relationship.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bt7Md_0dmxhMla00
Supportive ex: A source recently spoke to HollywoodLife and told the media outlet that Green was elated to hear about the engagement; they are seen in 2014

