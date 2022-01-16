ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact Wrestling News: Scott D’Amore Thanks Matt Striker For His Work With the Company, D’Amore Attends GCW Event, AXS TV To Air More Classic Impact PPVs

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– In a post on Twitter, Scott D’Amore thanked Matt Striker for his work with Impact Wrestling. Striker worked there for a full year. Tom Hannifan was hired as the new lead play-by-play announcer earlier this month. D’Amore...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon – Mustafa Ali Argument Reportedly May Have Led To WWE Release Request

As noted earlier today, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott D'amore
Person
Matt Striker
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER: Former WWE Champion Not Returning For Royal Rumble

Not so fast. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and that means we are going to be able to see some of the most important matches of the year in WWE. The show’s namesake matches are going to help set up this year’s WrestleMania 38 and the women’s field has some interesting entrants. One of them, in addition to a recent rumor, had some people speculating about something bigger, but it does not seem likely.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Missing WWE Monday Night Raw Star

It would be a welcome return. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are quite popular. One of the best things about having such a talented group of wrestlers is being able to see who shows up on any given week. It can be fascinating to see what you get, especially if one of them is a nice surprise. We might be seeing another one of them soon.
WWE
Wrestling World

Doudrop opens up about backstage changes

In recent years, especially due to the pandemic, we've gotten used to seeing and reading rapid changes in WWE plans, with Vince McMahon often tearing up the script just before a show. This situation is obviously not ideal for fighters, who often find themselves having to readjust to something new in a very short time.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Asleeponthbeach#Gcw
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestler Appears On WWE And AEW TV In The Same Week

Double payday. The wrestling world has changed quite a bit, as there is now more content available than ever before. One of the biggest reasons for this is the arrival of AEW, which has become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world in just a few years of existence. The company allows wrestlers another place to go, and that was certainly the case for a specific wrestler this week.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy And Wife Reby Sky Expecting Another Child

Great news for Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky, who appear to be expecting a child. The AEW star posted a tweet asking his followers if they guess the gender, thus breaking the news to kick off the new year. Matt and Reby already have four kids, who have...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of What Happened After Smackdown Went Off the Air, Peacemaker Cast Interview, Clip From Talking Smack

– After WWE Smackdown went off the air last night, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns continued to tease a physical confrontation ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble. But just as the fans got excited for it, Reigns dropped off the apron and the Usos attacked. The attack is where the clip ends, but it eventually led to a dark match main event, in which Rollins and the Viking Raiders defeated Reigns and the Usos.
WWE
iheart.com

WWE Superstar Requests Release From Company

Former Cruiserweight Champion Mustafa Ali has publicly requested his release from WWE. Ali shared a following statement on his verified Twitter Sunday (January 16) along with the tweet, "I am requesting my release from WWE." "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling," Ali...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Issues Statement About AEW With Reference To Bloody Match From Rampage

An article was published on TheStar.com that covered the competition between WWE and AEW. WWE issued a statement to the outlet about AEW while referencing a match from the December 31st 2021 edition of Rampage:. “If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31...
WWE
Wrestling World

Fans in an uproar after the latest news on Corey Graves

In the very last few hours, we talk about Corey Graves, who seems to have obtained permission from the medical staff after years to return to fight in the company's rings, after a very long period of forced stop, which became a real retirement, after yet another concussion from the former NXT athlete.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy