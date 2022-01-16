Visit any national park for free on these dates in 2022
By Lacey Pfalz TravelPulse
Sandusky Register
2 days ago
Around one-quarter of the 400 national parks, historical sites, monuments, trails, forests and more that are managed by the U.S. National Parks Service charge fees for entry, but there are a few days each year when these incredible areas are opened to the public for free. This upcoming year...
Every year, millions of people visit America’s National Parks. They’re the perfect way to view some of the most beautiful parts of the country and leave the daily grind behind. If you’re planning a National Park trip, just be sure you don’t leave your common sense behind. That’s what happened in a recently-posted video that shows people crowding around a grizzly bear in the Grand Teton National Park.
Winter is the time when nature is allowed to once again dominate Yellowstone National Park. Very few travelers which means wildlife tend to roam all over the park. A driver on a snowy Yellowstone backroad recently encountered one lone howling black wolf blocking the road. I first saw this shared...
Wolves often howl to communicate with their packs when something isn’t right. It is their way of communicating if they lose one another. In this case, the lone wolf is probably trying to reconnect with its pack. Over the holidays, a visitor went to Yellowstone National Park. During her...
A family vacation to a national park can quickly turn into an emergency situation, as many of the parks are known for unpredictable weather, difficult terrain, and dangerous wildlife. They may also attract tourists who are new to hiking and underestimate the risks of exploring the wilderness. To see where visitors are most likely to get into trouble, check out this list of the most dangerous national parks in the U.S.
What makes the perfect mountain town? Quick access to adventure, of course, but how about the less obvious attributes? Does it have solid breweries and après food? Can an abundance of bike parks outweigh a lack of taco joints? Maybe. We explored such criteria in this highly subjective list, weighing each town against its peers in an attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach. There’s a good chance we’re going to piss you off with our picks. We probably left off your favorite town. Or worse, we included a place you wish we’d never written about. Some of the towns on this list are so damn awesome that they’re suffering from side effects like crowded trailheads and ridiculous home prices. For that, we’re sorry. We’re only human and maybe we put too much stock in an empty trail, a tasty IPA, and a great breakfast burrito. Tell us where we went wrong in the comments.
Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Planning to visit some of Arizona's 22 national parks in 2022? Or any of the 428 national parks across the country? You can save some money if you go on one of the five days this year when the National Park Service waives admission fees at national parks, monuments and recreation areas.
California has 28 national parks, national monuments, and recreation areas, so it will take you a while to visit them all. For five days every year, the National Park Service offers free entry to all National Park Service sites that otherwise charge an entrance fee. That's free entry for you and your family, and the first one for the year is this Monday, January 17th, 2022.
ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service has announced entrance fee-free days for 2022. One these days, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. At the Gateway Arch National Park, the $3 entrance fee included in each adult tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult […]
The National Park Service will have five entrance-fee free days in 2022. These free admission dates are meant to encourage visitation in an accessible way, allowing everyone to discover America’s parks. The free entrance dates for 2022 are:. Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Saturday,...
Mainer and through-hiker Briana DeSanctis is looking to be the first woman to make a cross-country trek of the American Discovery Trail. She began her journey Jan. 1 at Cape Henlopen State Park, at the eastern terminus of the 5,000-mile trail. From Delaware, the trail heads east through Maryland and...
For the first time in recorded history, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore had more than 3 million visitors in a single year, with a total of 3,099,113 million visitors reported as of November 30, 2021. The visitation totals for December 2021 are expected within the next week or two, but...
A popular winter sport destination located 25 miles southwest of Bend is hosting a moonlight ski and bite event that features a unique and chilly experience for those who seek good food and better night skiing. The event, hosted by Elk Lake Resort, features a ski down Trail 5, boasting...
If you exit I-95 about halfway between Washington, DC, and Richmond, VA, and drive for about 5 minutes, you’ll find an idyllic, simple red house in Stafford County that overlooks the Rappahannock River. That house is Ferry Farm, where George Washington spent his childhood. The actual site of the...
The National Park System are honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. with fee-free access to their parks on MLK Day!. There’s so much going on for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in his hometown, Atlanta! One of the many things you could do is visit one of Georgia’s stunning National Parks. To honor the birthday of Martin Luther King, National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, January 17, 2022, as the first fee free day of the year.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — National parks across the country are celebrating the late Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with free admission for everyone. More than 400 national parks across the country will be participating in the free-fare day. MLK Day is just one of five days parks will...
The U.S. National Park Service is home to a total of 419 protected areas. 62 of them include “national park” in their title. Many travelers around the world seek to cross all 62 of the iconic sites off their bucket list. The underlying question these days is can you still visit the parks while remaining socially distant in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic?
In Alabama, national forests are Great Escapes! There’s something for everyone who enjoys the great outdoors, and the fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite. The first fee-free day of 2022 is during Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 17,...
