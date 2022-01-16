Valieva, 15, Completes Russian Euro Skate Sweep Ahead Of Olympics

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty made devastating starts to their Australian Open title campaigns on Monday as the Grand Slam attempted to move on from the Novak Djokovic visa saga. Naomi Osaka launched the defence of her women's crown with victory but Coco Gauff was an early big-name casualty, the American 17-year-old dumped out in straight sets by Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100. The only Australian Open champion in the men's draw after nine-time winner Djokovic's deportation, Nadal started his quest to become the first male to win 21 Grand Slams by sweeping aside 66th-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. The draw has opened up for the Spanish great with defending champion Djokovic out of the picture and the other member of the "Big Three", Roger Federer, not at Melbourne Park because of injury.

