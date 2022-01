St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Christian Gray has been offered by LSU, he announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. Gray is the No. 181 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 cornerback and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO