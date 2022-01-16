ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon transfer QB Robby Ashford visits Auburn, decision expected soon

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Former Oregon quarterback and Hoover (Ala.)...

Related
Former Hoover QB Robby Ashford commits to Auburn

Auburn, AL – Former Hoover Bucs and University of Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford has committed to Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Tigers. Ashford was a four-star prospect, rated as the nation 10th best dual threat signal caller according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, coming out of Hoover High in 2020. He joins Oregon teammates Jason Jones and D.J. James who announced that they will also be transferring to The Plaines.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Tigers secure second quarterback transfer of cycle

Bryan Harsin needed to address his quarterback situation heading into Year Two on the Plains. The Auburn Tigers were up and down on the position all year between Bo Nix and TJ Finley. The head coach has been able to work the transfer portal, with his second quarterback commitment of the cycle coming on Monday night.
AUBURN, AL
Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oregon State
Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
Oklahoma linebacker offers scathing critique of former teammates

Since former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC in November, there have been numerous Sooners players looking to follow him to the West Coast, or at the very least, entering the transfer portal. Their decision-making has drawn the ire of Oklahoma and NFL-bound linebacker Nik Bonitto, who...
NORMAN, OK
4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Michigan loses commitment of 2023 four-star DL Joel Starlings

2023 four-star Richmond (VA.) Benedictine Prep defensive lineman Joel Starlings announced on Sunday evening he is decommitting from Michigan, citing the change at defensive line coach as a reason for his decommitment. “I would like to give thanks to God for blessing me, and giving me the tools and abilities...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports releases new Top 25 and 1 following weekend of upsets

Following another crazy weekend full of upsets, CBS Sports college basketball insider Gary Parrish released his updated Top 25 and 1 once more. See how college basketball’s best teams stack up as conference play hits full speed in January. Among the biggest games on Saturday’s slate, A second consecutive...
SPORTS
College Sports
ALA
Football
Sports
Oregon transfer, Mobile native DJ James commits to Auburn

Another former Oregon player from the state of Alabama has committed to Auburn. Former Ducks cornerback DJ James, a Mobile native who entered the transfer portal last month, announced Sunday afternoon he will be transferring to Auburn. James joins defensive lineman Jayson Jones as former Oregon players to join the Tigers this offseason.
AUBURN, AL
Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Former Oregon running back Trey Benson commits to Florida State

Trey Benson’s Oregon career has officially come to an end. On Tuesday, the former Duck running back announced on his Instagram that he has committed to Florida State. Benson, a redshirt freshman, entered the transfer portal last week, and there was some thought among Duck fans that he may elect to leave the portal and return to Eugene — just as Seven McGee and Sean Dollars did.
EUGENE, OR
Former Michigan defensive back announces transfer destination

Former Michigan cornerback George Johnson has committed to UMass, according to a post on his social media page. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal 10 days ago, reportedly as a wide receiver, after spending line on both sides of the ball early in his career. The 6-foot junior...
NFL
