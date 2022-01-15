ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rowett reviews last-gasp loss

millwallfc.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillwall boss Gary Rowett spoke to millwallfc.co.uk after The Lions' 1-0 Sky Bet...

www.millwallfc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Last-gasp header from Kate Longhurst earns West Ham draw with Tottenham

Kate Longhurst’s last-gasp looping header earned West Ham a fighting draw with Tottenham to prevent their London rivals from moving up to second in the Women’s Super League. Spurs had looked set to move within two points of the WSL summit after Rosella Ayane’s penalty had set them...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy