ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Wilcox

visitsarasota.com
 2 days ago

More than three decades into his career, singer/songwriter David Wilcox continues to push himself, just as he always has. Wilcox, by so many measures, is a quintessential folk singer, telling stories full of heart, humor, and hope, substance, searching, and style. His innate...

www.visitsarasota.com

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

David Wilcox to perform at Craftsman House Gallery

ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter David Wilcox will perform Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m., at Craftsman House Gallery, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. All ages are welcome. To purchase tickets, call 727-323-2787. For venue information, visit craftsmanhousegallery.blogspot.com. More than three decades...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

The real reason Tammy and Phillip split after 1000-lb Sisters romance

Tammy Slaton has officially called it quits with now ex-boyfriend Phillip, despite appearing to be infatuated with him on 1000-lb Sisters. We found out the real reason why they split up. The TLC star is currently undergoing a weight loss journey, but recently, there was a slight distraction: a new...
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Talks One Door In House That Was Always a Bit of a Mystery

The Waltons was an iconic show of the time. Now, though, the show is back on the CW much to the delight of so many fans of the original. With its return with The Waltons: Homecoming, folks have the opportunity of showing their kids the show they loved growing up and why they liked it as much as they did at the time. One of the stars from that original was Judy Norton. In a new video, The Waltons star Judy Norton talked about one door in the house that was always a bit of a mystery.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un
The Independent

TikTok star Candice Murley dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 36, according to family

TikTok creator Candice Murley has passed away “unexpectedly” at the age of 36, according to her family.Murley, who went by the usernames @candimurley and @candicemurley on TikTok, where she had a combined 44,000 followers, died at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on 2 January, according to an obituary posted on the website of Wiseman’s Funeral Home.Following the content creator’s death, her sister Marsha McEvoy created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral. As of Thursday, the crowdfunding page had raised $17,356, surpassing its goal of $15,000.In the GoFundMe’s description, McEvoy said that...
CELEBRITIES
wgvunews.org

Mowtown legend Wanda Young has died

One of the stars of Motown records has died. It was announced over the weekend, that singer Wanda Young passed away. Her group The Marvelettes gave Motown its first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. When Motown Records hit the big time…The Marvelettes were there…and so was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Candi Murley, Beloved TikTok Star, Dead at 36

The TikTok community is in mourning. On Thursday, we learned that Candice Murley -- who went by the simple user name of "Candi" on this popular service -- passed away at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, January 2. She was 36 years old.
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

Marvelettes Singer Wanda Young Dead at 78

Wanda Young -- one of the few remaining members of The Marvelettes -- has died. The legendary singer's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed the news to the New York Times Saturday -- saying her mother had passed almost two weeks ago, on Dec. 15, in Garden City, MI as a result of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
MUSIC
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Kyle Baugher: Kelly Reilly’s Husband Is a Man of Few Words & Lots of Green Dough!

The success of her current TV drama Yellowstone has made actress Kelly Reilly even more famous. Kelly Reilly’s husband is financier and investor Kyle Baugher, an American she met in the early 2000s and married in 2012. They have been married for nine years now, dividing their time between the U.S. and Reilly’s home country, England. She is the star in the relationship and Baugher is a quiet man who is a pillar of strength in her life. Baugher avoids the media, though it’s far from easy being married to a glamorous actress who slays men with her looks every day. People are always curious about the Kyle Baugher-Kelly Reilly relationship. Read on for to discover more about this couple!
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Who is Misty Slaton on 1000-lb Sisters?

1000-lb Sisters season 3 has come to a close, however it’s not the end for the Slaton Sisters. The TLC series follows the Slaton’s on their weight loss journey. Amy has done great so far, and lost enough weight to have her surgery and have a child. However, Tammy hasn’t been doing so good, and viewers are becoming growingly concerned for her health.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Chris Combs Is a Loyal Big Brother on '1000-Lb Sisters' — How Old Is He?

Amy and Tammy Slaton are the stars of 1000-lb Sisters, but their brother Chris Combs has enough going on that he's part of the main cast now too. In fact, thanks to his bariatric surgery storyline in Season 3, there are quite a few scenes in which Chris takes center stage. And some fans are curious about Chris Combs' age, so how old is the 1000-lb Sisters star?
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opens Up About Ellen Corby Being a Mentor On the Set

Ellen Corby played Esther, the loving grandmother of the Walton family. However, before she signed up for The Waltons, Corby held several film and television roles. She didn’t get lead roles, but she was in movies like Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, It’s a Wonderful Life and many more. So, by the time she joined the cast of the hit show, she was an experienced actress. At the same time, she was in her sixties when she joined the cast. As a result, she had a lifetime of advice to share with the young actors on the series. Judy Norton, for example, remembers her as a mentor.
CELEBRITIES
US105

Ray Stevens’ Wife Penny Has Died

The wife of Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter Ray Stevens has died. Penny Jackson Ragsdale died on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), shortly before midnight. Ragsdale's death comes two days after the singer alerted his fans that her time was short. In a note on Facebook, the 82-year-old canceled his New Year's Eve concert at CabaRay due to his wife's rapid decline. A statement from Stevens' publicist shares that she was battling cancer prior to her death at age 78. She died in their Nashville home.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy