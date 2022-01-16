AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Cowboys players WR Amari Cooper and QB Dak Prescott spoke about their upcoming first-round playoff matchup and seemed confident they would get the win. “It don’t really matter what outsiders say,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I mean, at the end of the day, it’s why the game is played. If the game was won by what people believe will happen, then why even play the game? To accomplish what we want to accomplish, we’re going to have to play every team anyways, unless we are hoping that a team loses. Who does that? We’re just going to go out there and play our game. That’s why we practice so hard. That’s why we prepare so hard, so we can go out there and beat anybody.”

