Buccaneers will be without Fournette Sunday

By Gil Arcia
bucsnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping to get running back Leonard Fournette in some capacity for Sunday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But it looks like that won’t be happening. The team did not say he was...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What happened to Antonio Brown? Former Buccaneers WR faces uphill battle to continue NFL future

A year ago, WR Antonio Brown was helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Washington Football Team on Wild Card Weekend. A year later, the Buccaneers will take the field without Brown despite him spending the majority of the 2021 season on their roster. Why is Brown not on the field this weekend, and what caused his release from the Tampa Bay’s roster?
NFL
kfgo.com

Antonio Brown blames Bucs, claims ankle, Bruce Arians caused in-ga

(Reuters) – Antonio Brown emerged late Wednesday claiming his badly injured ankle, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “cover-up” of his status, caused his in-game exit from the sideline at MetLife Stadium. Brown, spotted earlier this week courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game, issued a statement through his...
NFL
Boston

Seth Wickersham believes Tom Brady will retire after the playoffs

Brady, 44, has one more year left on his current contract. Tom Brady’s battle against Father Time might be coming to an end soon, if one insider is to be believed. In a piece predicting what will happen in the NFL playoffs, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham predicts a few Hall of Fame quarterbacks will play their final games with their current teams in the next month – including the 44-year-old quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Performance On Sunday

Longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews has seen it all on a football field. One player continues to amaze her though. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made life look easy in a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The final score didn’t really accurately reflect the blowout it was.
NFL
FanSided

Leonard Fournette news makes Buccaneers game plan clear

Before today, Bruce Arians had said that the activation of running back Leonard Fournette off the injured reserve list would be a game time decision. However, with the emergence of the news that Fournette will now definitely be out on Sunday, the Buccaneers game plan is almost certainly sealed. Not...
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers open as favorites, hosting Rams in NFC Divisional Round

We knew the Buccaneers were advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs following their 31-15 win in Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Eagles. And after the 49ers upset the Cowboys several hours later, we knew Tampa Bay’s next opponent would be the winner of Monday Night’s Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams game.
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette inactive for playoff game against Philadelphia Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to defend their Super Bowl title starting on Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles but will have to do it without one key offensive player. Running back Leonard Fournette will not be activated for the game, according to ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine. Lavonte David and Giovani Bernard will be activated from IR, per Laine.
NFL
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL

