ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Mitchell has 20, leads Rhode Island over UMass 81-68

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points to lead Rhode Island to an 81-68 win over UMass on Saturday.

Mitchell made 10 of 15 shots.

Ishmael El-Amin scored 16 points for the Rams (11-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Martin had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Carey also had 11 points.

Noah Fernandes scored 18 points to lead the Minutemen (7-9, 0-4). Rich Kelly had 14 points. Trent Buttrick added 11 points and had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Goodchild helps No. 21 Duke women beat Miami 58-49

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miela Goodchild scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Shayeann Day-Wilson had 11 points and seven assists, and No. 21 Duke beat Miami 58-49 on Tuesday. Lexi Gordon beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend Duke’s lead to 42-37....
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy