Arians leads South Dakota State in romp past Denver, 80-62

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Alex Arians scored 19 points and led five players in double-digit scoring as South Dakota State rolled over Denver, 80-62 on Saturday to stay unbeaten through six Summit League games.

The Jackrabbits raced to a 21-point lead at intermission, 44-23, and cruised to the win.

Luke Appel scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, D Wilson and B Scheierman each added 11 points and M Mims contributed 10 points for South Dakota State (15-4, 6-0 Summit League).

K.J. Hunt scored 18 points to lead Denver (6-14, 2-5). Coban Porter added 16 point off the bench and Touko Tainamo added 13 points and six rebounds.

