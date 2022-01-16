ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Tyreese Davis’ 3 helps Jacksonville beat North Florida 54-51

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 14 points, Osayi Osifo added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Jacksonville held off North Florida for a 54-51 victory on Saturday.

Tyreese Davis and Mike Marsh added 10 points apiece for Jacksonville (11-4, 3-0 ASUN), which has won eight of its last nine games.

Dorian James made a jumper for North Florida that tied the game 49-49 with 2:30 remaining. Tyreese Davis answered with a 3-pointer before Jordan Davis made two free throws with two seconds left. Osifo blocked Jonathan Aybar’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points North Florida (4-13, 0-4).

Jacksonville plays at Liberty on Tuesday. North Florida hosts Kennesaw State on Monday.

