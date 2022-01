MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks team fell to No. 2 in this week’s USCHO rankings after a season-high nine-game winning streak was snapped against Northern Michigan Friday. Three of the Wildcats’ four goals in the 4-2 loss were scored on breakaways or odd-man rushes. But...

MANKATO, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO