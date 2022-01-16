ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls unwilling to trade Patrick Williams, but Coby White is available for 'right upgrade'?

By Jennifer Withers Hoey
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bulls are coming off a fairly devastating blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors this week, but they are still 27-13 on the year and look very much to be a legit Eastern Conference contender. As a result, naturally, the front office is looking to see what...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Chicago Bulls Willing To Trade Coby White At Deadline?

The Chicago Bulls currently hold the top record in the Eastern Conference just over the halfway point of the 2021-22 NBA season. With the team being in a real position to contend for a championship, could they look to make another aggressive win-now trade before the deadline?. No shortage of...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This Dennis Schroder Bulls trade returns sixth man PG and young wing

The NBA’s worst kept secret is the eventual parting of ways between the Boston Celtics and Dennis Schroder. Simply put, the Cs are not good enough to have a player like Schroder sticking around given the likelihood that a team with cap space/a team willing to create cap space will give the German floor general a similar (or at least far more similar) deal to what he was looking for last summer.
NBA
numberfire.com

Coby White starting for Bulls Saturday in place of injured Lonzo Ball

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. White has been coming off the bench when the Bulls are at full strength, but they won't be at full strength on Saturday. Lonzo Ball has been ruled out of action due to a sore left knee, and as a result, White will step into the starting point guard role.
NBA
bleachernation.com

I Really Miss Patrick Williams (And Other Bulls Bullets)

Three blowouts on national television. Two scary upcoming games. • Billy Donovan sat in front of reporters for four and a half minutes after Monday’s game. Questions for the head coach appeared as thin as the Bulls roster, and rightfully so. While the effort level may have – fortunately – been more indicative of Chicago’s matchup with the Celtics than the Nets or Warriors, this depleted Bulls team simply wasn’t going to beat a Memphis Grizzlies squad that has won 11 of its last 12 games. Even with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Tyler Cook, and Patrick Williams, the Bulls would likely be staring at a competitive contest. Not only has Ja Morant ascended to superstar status this season, but Memphis thrives in many of the areas this Bulls team tends to struggle. They rebound better than anyone, they dominant the points in the paint battle, and they have great size and length in the frontcourt. No one needed Donovan to tell them that this was a matchup nightmare after the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Coby White
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Eastern Conference#Hoopshype#Portland Trail Blazers
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls waive Dotson, reportedly sign Hill to two-way

Malcolm Hill, who signed with the Chicago Bulls to a 10-day hardship contract late last week, impressed Billy Donovan in Saturday's loss to the Celtics. "He’s been here for a day-and-a-half,” Donovan said of Hill, who hit a 3-pointer, drew two charges and forced a travel on Jaylen Brown in 18 minutes. “And he did a good job defensively.”
NBA
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James’ ex-Lakers teammate among 7 vets linked to Cavs ahead of trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been rocked by a couple of major setbacks during the first half of the season. Two of the Cavs best players in Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to respective injuries and at this point, it only feels like a matter of time before Cleveland makes some big moves ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy