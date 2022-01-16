Bulls unwilling to trade Patrick Williams, but Coby White is available for 'right upgrade'?

Three blowouts on national television. Two scary upcoming games. • Billy Donovan sat in front of reporters for four and a half minutes after Monday’s game. Questions for the head coach appeared as thin as the Bulls roster, and rightfully so. While the effort level may have – fortunately – been more indicative of Chicago’s matchup with the Celtics than the Nets or Warriors, this depleted Bulls team simply wasn’t going to beat a Memphis Grizzlies squad that has won 11 of its last 12 games. Even with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Tyler Cook, and Patrick Williams, the Bulls would likely be staring at a competitive contest. Not only has Ja Morant ascended to superstar status this season, but Memphis thrives in many of the areas this Bulls team tends to struggle. They rebound better than anyone, they dominant the points in the paint battle, and they have great size and length in the frontcourt. No one needed Donovan to tell them that this was a matchup nightmare after the game.
