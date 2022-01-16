Mount St. Mary over Montgomery - Girls basketball recap
Rachel Castela contributed 13 points and seven rebounds in leading Mount St. Mary to a 50-41 victory at home over Montgomery. Avery Longstreet, Olivia...www.nj.com
