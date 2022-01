LeBron James is bearing a gigantic burden for a recreated Lakers list during his nineteenth season, and the wear and tear are beginning to show. As the Lakers star commends his 19th year being in the NBA, we investigate how his career has advanced as the years progressed. Being one of the arguable G.O.A.T contenders, LeBron has surely provided another claim to add to his side as his purple and gold struggle in the current season. Is the greatest ever individual legacy? Who knows.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO