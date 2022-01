Britons have seen rises in their pay packets lag behind soaring inflation for the first time in more than a year as the squeeze on UK households tightens.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including bonuses, rose by 4.2% in the three months to November.But with inflation hitting an eye-watering 5.1% in November, this means that real wages failed to keep up with the rising cost of living for the first time since July 2020.It comes as sky-high energy bill increases are adding to rising costs across the board and intensifies the pressure on...

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO