Robin Lord Taylor is a familiar face to TV viewers that watch Law & Order: Organized Crime. Where, though, have you seen him before?. It turns out that he has been one busy actor in many places. We will get some help thanks to an article by Looper. Also, we get an assist from some of the actor’s listings on IMDb. Taylor plays Sebastian McClane on the NBC police drama that airs on Thursday nights.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO