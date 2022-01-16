ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL, Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Nashville

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auHlV_0dmxX4fp00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former University of Alabama and NFL quarterback was arrested Saturday in Nashville and is now facing aggravated assault charges.

Barker is married to country music singer Sara Evans.

An arrest warrant says officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Norwood Drive at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, the victim told them she was at a party at her neighbor’s house across the street and, when the party was ending, she got into the passenger seat of a car and had someone drive her across the street.

Mother arrested for faking son with autism’s death, leaving him in motel room

As the car she was in crossed the threshold of her driveway, she saw 49-year-old Harry Jerome Barker, commonly known as Jay Barker, put his car in reverse and accelerate toward them, trying to hit them. Barker missed and the victim stated Barker drove away on Norwood Drive before she called police.

Arrest records say Barker was placed on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence. He is now being held on a $10,000 bond and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Teen charged with false report following Broadway shooting

During his NFL career, Barker played for the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers. He later played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and the short-lived Birmingham Thunderbolts of the first wave of the XFL.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

He is best known for his time in college as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s quarterback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker arrested after allegedly attempting to hit estranged wife Sara Evans with car

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested early Saturday morning on a felony assault charge after he allegedly tried to hit his estranged wife with a car. Barker was arrested by the Davidson County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office just after 4 a.m. on Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Tennessean, Barker tried to hit his wife, country singer Sara Evans, and another person with his car after a party early Saturday morning.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Barker
Person
Sara Evans
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Romo Today

Back in 2016, the Dallas Cowboys stuck with rookie Dak Prescott at quarterback, rather than giving the team back to Tony Romo, who suffered an injury in the preseason. The Cowboys were unable to make a deep playoff run that year, losing to the Packers in the Divisional Round. Dallas is staring at another early postseason exit on Sunday, too.
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#University Of Alabama#The Green Bay Packers#New England Patriots#Carolina Panthers#Xfl
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Troy Aikman

The first NFC playoff game of 2022 is underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are underway on FOX. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call for FOX. The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the No. 7 seed Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy