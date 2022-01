Another day, another adorable Bindi Irwin social media post with her baby girl, Grace Warrior, at the beautiful Australia Zoo. Is there anything better than seeing Bindi Irwin as a mom? She and her daughter Grace Warrior have become heartthrobs all accross the world. The 23-year-old mom gave birth to her first girl back on March 25. Baby Grace Warrior is the first child between Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell. As a matter of fact, baby Grace was born on the couple’s wedding anniversary.

