Chili Bowl will move controversial video board...next year

By Joey Barnes
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest controversy of the week has been resolved as the video board for the Chili Bowl Nationals is moving from Turn 1 to Turn 2 beginning next year. Officials confirmed Friday night via FloRacing’s Twitter it would be moved to Turn 2, which means it will not be directly in...

racer.com

Comments / 4

Related
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 15, 2022

Finale results from the indoor dirt race featuring stars from NASCAR and INDYCAR. Tonight, the week long indoor dirt race comes to a close. It’s the final night of the Chili Bowl Nationals on the 1/4-mile bullring. View 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals results below. Chili Bowl: Results. VIROC |...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Thorson beats Bell to win Chili Bowl

Tanner Thorson outdueled Christopher Bell to win the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals. Bell led the opening 36 of 55 laps in the No, 71W Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota. However, repeated pressure by Thorson paid off as he completed the pass through Turns 1 and 2 on lap 37. Thorson’s...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Mars Inc, Pedigree leaving NASCAR after 2022 season

Mars Inc is leaving NASCAR after the 2022 season, it was reported earlier this month. That means that a significant canine presence in stock car racing’s highest levels is also disappearing, as Pedigree dog food is one of the Mars Inc brands that often saw primary branding on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series, in addition to the JGR Triple-A level Xfinity Series Toyota Supras and the Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundras in the Double-A level Truck Series.
INDUSTRY
Racing News

Ryan Newman going short track racing in 2022

In 2000, Ryan Newman made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Kranefuss-Penske Racing. He spent the last 22 years in the sport, collecting 18 wins along the way. However, following the 2021 season, Newman’s contract with Roush Fenway Racing wasn’t renewed. Brad Keselowski stepped into an ownership role with the re-branded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and he’ll also take over the pilot seat in the No. 6 for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Will Bubba Wallace be back for the 2022 season?

Bubba Wallace has missed all of the NASCAR Cup Series tests so far this offseason, but will he return in time for the start of the 2022 season?. Another NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car test took place at Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday, January 11 and Wednesday, January 12.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Foyt signs Calderon to full-time IndyCar ride for 2022

The last time the NTT IndyCar Series had a female driver signed to a full-time effort was in 2013 with Simona De Silvestro and KVSH Racing, and thanks to a late decision by A.J. Foyt Racing sponsor ROKiT, Tatiana Calderon will end the long representation drought in the No. 11 Chevy.
MOTORSPORTS
Tulsa World

Jeff Gordon returns as Chili Bowl Grand Marshal

It has been 32 years since Jeff Gordon drove in the Chili Bowl, but this week he was back on the track serving as Grand Marshal for the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl presented by General Tire. “I don’t know why it took me so long to come back...
TULSA, OK
Racing News

NASCAR Next Gen: Modular Design (Video)

Take a look under the body at the new NASCAR Chassis; Teams discuss possible car supply issues ahead of the season. For 2022, NASCAR is going a brand new direction. They’re putting the stock back in stock car. For the first time, the chassis design will be identical from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Bryson makes history at Chili Bowl

Tanner Thorson may have won the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, but it was Kaylee Bryson that stole the show on Saturday night at the Tulsa Expo Center. The 20-year-old from Muskogee, Oklahoma already set the tone that something special could be in store after winning her heat race, finishing second in the qualifier and then sixth in the prelim night feature last Tuesday. That stout performance had her starting 10th in the second B-Feature on Saturday night, where she pushed the cushion and utilized the top lane to surge into the lead in just a handful of laps. Undeterred by numerous late restarts, her No. 71K Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota remained out front for the remainder of the 20-lap race.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX Sports

Richard Childress opens new sponsorship doors with 3Chi deal

Richard Childress admits that he might not be the person with the most firsthand knowledge about hemp-based products. But the 76-year-old car owner knows enough about the industry that it makes sense for him, at least currently, to have a company that sells those products sponsor his race car. Childress...
MOTORSPORTS
