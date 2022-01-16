ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell scores 17, North Texas edges Western Kentucky 65-60

The Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Thomas Bell scored 17 points with six rebounds and four assists to lead North Texas to a 65-60 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Tylor Perry made 8 of 11 free throws and added 13 points with seven assists for the Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 10 points.

Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points for the Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2). Jamarion Sharp scored 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Bowling Green Daily News

Mean Green shut down Hilltoppers 65-60

The North Texas defense showed Saturday why it’s the best in Conference USA. The Mean Green shut down Western Kentucky for much of the afternoon and knocked down 10 3-pointers on the other end of the court to come away with a 65-60 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena. “They’re...
