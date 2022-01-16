ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – January 16

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The nation’s front pages focus on Boris Johnson and his attempt to hold onto his leadership as more Tory MPs join the chorus calling for his reignition. Also featured is the embattled Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles this week as the monarchy moves to distance itself from his sexual assault case.

The Sunday Telegraph splashes with a story and photo featuring Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson at a West End club in London breaching Covid social distancing rules days after the public was warned that it was “critical” to follow the guidance.

The Observer says Tory MPs will oust the Prime Minister from Downing Street if he tries to doge the blame for “partygate”.

The Sunday Express cites a senior Government source’s claim that all Covid restrictions will be dropped across England in 10 days, which comes as Mr Johnson “fights for his political life”.

The Sunday Times also reports the PM will be taking desperate measures to “save his own skin”, including a “mass clearout of No 10” and a “series of populist announcements” as he “blames everyone but himself for the crisis”.

The Sunday Mirror carries the latest in the Duke of York’s sexual assault case, with the paper reporting the embattled royal’s lawyers plan to adopt a “false memory” line of questioning with his accuser .

Sunday People also focuses on the duke after he was stripped of his royal titles.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears revealed in new figures that long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes the Government is imposing new “party taxes” on celebration supplies including plastic wine glasses, cutlery and balloons.

The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson won by defying the rules – and that is how he has lost

Great electoral victories always contain the seeds of eventual defeat. So wrote Matthew Engel, the Guardian columnist, after Labour’s landslide win in 1997. It took him a while to be proved right, when Tony Blair’s determination to deny the Conservatives space pushed him into alliance with a Republican US president. It has taken a shorter time to be realised in Boris Johnson’s case.No one else could have won the election two years ago, by which I mean no one else could have bounced the opposition parties into allowing the election to be held. Johnson’s refusal to accept the constraints of...
POLITICS
AFP

'Wine time Fridays' leave British PM with new hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson witnessed weekly drinking sessions by his staff throughout the pandemic, according to a report Saturday that stoked fresh calls from his own party for the embattled leader to quit. "We are witnessing the broken spectacle of a prime minister mired in deceit and deception, unable to lead," Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a speech Saturday. jit/bp
HEALTH
The Independent

How has Boris Johnson responded to claims of Covid rule-busting parties?

Boris Johnson remains in hot water amid allegations surrounding a string of parties that allegedly took place in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the prospect of staff ignoring social restrictions, the prime minister has been forced to admit to the House of Commons that he himself attended at least one such event as more and more stories continue to play out in the newspapers about further illicit gatherings that reputedly took place behind closed doors while the British public obeyed tough restrictions.Senior civil servant Sue Gray is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Inside Politics: Cummings says Johnson lied to parliament about Downing Street garden party

Without Dominic Cummings, there is a good chance Boris Johnson would not be in No 10 Downing Street. How fitting then, would it be, if the former Brexit supremo, instrumental in delivering victory for Leave and the prime minister’s 80 seat majority that followed at the 2019 election, was one of those to deliver the fatal blow to his premiership. Johnson’s former chief of staff is back in the headlines this morning after making another explosive claim about partygate. He says Johnson was made aware, and waved aside concerns about, the boozy party he admitted attending in the Downing Street...
POLITICS
The Independent

Holyrood urged to back calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Holyrood MSPs are being urged to support a call for Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties during lockdown.The Scottish Liberal Democrats have filed a motion about the allegations of numerous government gatherings that broke coronavirus rules while the country faced widespread restrictions.The parliamentary motion would have no legal or constitutional effect on the Prime Minister’s position but states: “Repeated breaches will erode both trust in Government and adherence to public health measures and as such calls on Boris Johnson to resign the office of Prime Minister ”Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Dorries vows to abolish BBC licence fee as Starmer says PM ‘broke law’ over parties

The Tories have vowed to abolish the BBC licence fee by 2027 if they are still in power, as culture secretary Nadine Dorries unveiled a £2bn funding freeze for the broadcaster.It comes amid a reported plot, dubbed Operation Red Meat, to stop Boris Johnson’s premiership being engulfed by the No 10 parties scandal, by announcing a raft of policies to assuage voters and Tory MPs, including a “booze ban” in No 10 – and a freeze on the BBC licence fee.Also echoing a report in The Independent suggesting Mr Johnson is planning to oust members of his inner circle in...
POLITICS
WDBO

Under-fire Boris Johnson denies lying about lockdown parties

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied misleading Parliament about lockdown-breaching parties, and confirmed he has given an account of events to an inquiry probing alleged violations of coronavirus rules by the government. Senior ministers in Johnson's Conservative government said they believed him...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Everything we know about Boris Johnson’s alleged Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson remains trapped in a fight for his political life as public anger festers over reports of a series of rule-breaking Downing Street parties that allegedly took place while the rest of the country was in lockdown to thwart the coronavirus pandemic.The prime minister’s fate now appears to hang on the outcome of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the affair.Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the prospect of Downing Street employees ignoring social restrictions, Mr Johnson found himself sidestepping questions about whether he personally attended an event on 20 May 2020.ITV News had...
POLITICS
