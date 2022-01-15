ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Educators Plan To Rally On MLK Jr. Day

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis educators say they plan to rally Monday for higher pay for hourly educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Educators are calling for higher pay and benefits for education support professionals and hourly workers in...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

fox9.com

Minnesota sells warehouse once planned as COVID-19 morgue

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The fate of a warehouse once purchased by the state for possible COVID-related morgue storage has been determined. Pending approval from the Saint Paul Port Authority Board of Directors, Soldier Trucking will purchase the building located at 1415 L'Orient Street in St. Paul from the St. Paul Port Authority, and with it bring more than 100 jobs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Rochester, Minnetonka join list of Minnesota cities issuing mask mandates

More Minnesota cities are implementing mask mandates amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant. The latest is Rochester, with Mayor Kim Norton announcing that emergency declaration on Saturday morning. The order requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces — with some exemptions — is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday.
MINNETONKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Updated: 4 Minnesota Breweries That Require Proof of Vaccination

At least four breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Wednesday, January 5 both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘He’d Be Saying Voting Rights For Everybody’: Some Use MLK Day To Continue Fight For Justice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the day Americans honor civil rights legend Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., some hope to celebrate his legacy by standing up and speaking out against injustice. Hamline University criminal justice professor Jason Sole is working on this holiday. He honors King by having a day on, not a day off. "You still got to do his work. He would be proud if you did something in his spirit rather than just idolize him as an icon or a legend," Sole said. Sole says King fought for justice with his last breath, and he believes we should honor him...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Becomes The Latest Suburb To Institute A Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb has approved a mask mandate as the state struggles with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Minnetonka City Council voted Friday to approve an emergency ordinance for a mask mandate. The ordinance will go into effect Tuesday, applying to individuals over the age of 5 in indoor settings. Exemptions to the mandate include: those unable to accommodate face coverings; performers, athletes and stuff for competitions or performances; peopel actively exercising at any indoor facility; religious institutions; and in public or private school facilities. Minnetonka becomes the third Twin Cities suburb to institute a mask mandates this week. Earlier, both Golden Valley and Hopkins instituted mandates. These suburban mandates come after Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstated mask mandates last week. Another large city, Duluth, has also instituted a 30-day mask mandate. These mandates come as the surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly-contagious Omicron variant has caused disruptions across virtually all industries, from trucking to health care. As of Friday, the state's positivity rate has reached a record high of 21.6%. Earlier this week, officials in Minnetonka notified residents that a mask mandate was under consideration and asked for their input.
MINNETONKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Large Minnesota Health Care Provider Bans Most Visitors

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A top Minnesota health care provider has decided to ban most visitors at its hospitals, clinics, and other sites until further notice. Allina Health blames the decision to return to its Red Visitor Status on the current covid surge, which is having a large impact on its staffing levels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

King family rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

PHOENIX — (AP) — As the nation prepares to mark the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., some members of his family are spending it in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. Martin Luther King III; his wife, Arndrea Waters King;...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wyoming News

MLK rally

JaQuale Brooks-Richardson speaks during a rally marking Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality Day on Monday at the Wyoming State Capitol. "We are all here on the backs of other women and men who fought their battles, fulfilled their purpose and told the right story to themselves and others so we know that we could and would prevail," Brooks-Richardson said in her speech.
WYOMING STATE
KEYC

Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back

A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the people in southern Minnesota and beyond. Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium. Updated: 4 hours ago. The second day of Hockey Day Minnesota began at Blakeslee Stadium on Monday, and there...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Miami

5000 Role Models Of Excellence Holds 29th Annual MLK Day Scholarship Breakfast Virtually

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County's 5000 Role Models of Excellence mentorship program held is 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday morning. Though it was virtual again, speakers included President Joe Biden, America's first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Vice President Kamala Harris' husband), the Rev. Al Sharpton, and CNN Anchor Don Lemon to name just a few. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took part, along with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and outgoing Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. There was also a tribute to Carvalho, who is leaving South Florida, to become the new superintendent of...
MIAMI, FL
northeastnews.net

Library plans service opportunity for MLK Day 2022

Kansas City residents have the chance to step up and serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by helping the Kansas City Public Library (KCPL) collect donations for hygiene kits. For the third year in a row, KCPL's AmeriCorps VISTA Project is collecting donations of travel-sized...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox9.com

Metro versus outstate Minnesota basketball showcase builds bridges on MLK Day

(FOX 9) - Organizers of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day high school basketball showcase are hoping the sport will help build bridges, bringing student-athletes together from across diverse communities. The event organized by the Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association was held on the campus of Benilde-Saint Margaret's in Saint...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Republicans focus on public safety

ST PAUL, Minn. — Republican state lawmakers on Friday announced the first major anti-crime bills of the 2022 session and made it clear they will make public safety the top issue at the State Capitol and the campaign trail this year. Sen. Paul Gazelka, who is running for governor,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Minnesota: What to know

(FOX 9) - As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge in Minnesota, vaccine mandates in Minneapolis and St. Paul begins next Wednesday, Jan. 19. But what does that mean? Here's a breakdown of what you need to know about the vaccine mandate and its impacts:. What does the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2022 Minnesota State Fair: Higher Ticket Prices, Shorter Hours

Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fairgoers will pay more to spend less time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year. Organizers announced Sunday that ticket prices will increase by a dollar for the 2022 fair. That means regular admission will run $17 and tickets for kids and seniors will cost $15. Admission for children under 4 will remain free. Through Jan. 31, discounted tickets can be purchased for $13 online. On Feb. 1, that early price goes up to $14. The fair will also open an hour later and close an hour earlier for the first 11 days. From Aug....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis clears homeless encampment at 26th and Bloomington

Public works employees closed a small but densely packed homeless encampment in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis on Thursday morning. The camp of fewer than 20 residents stretched down the west sidewalk of Bloomington Avenue between E. 26th and 27th streets, in front of businesses and residences, and across the street from a daycare. Several tents jammed the driveway of Abraham Auto.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Bad numbers accelerate as pandemic digs in

Michelle Rodriguez and her children stop by Hastings Middle School to pick up Chromebooks for distance learning in Hastings, Minn., on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo:. From Minnesota Public Radio News - January 14, 2022. Minnesota continues to struggle with a massive COVID-19 surge that began in the Twin Cities metro...
HASTINGS, MN

