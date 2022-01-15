ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

By COLLEEN BARRY AP Fashion Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the...

