Baltimore, MD

Four People Shot In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Early Saturday

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating several shootings Saturday. Most recently, a 72-year-old woman was shot Saturday evening off Radnor Avenue in North Baltimore around 5 p.m. She went...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

foxbaltimore.com

Police ID woman killed at Catonsville shopping center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County police identified the woman shot and killed at a shopping center on Catonsville's Route 40 yesterday afternoon. Diamond Trueheart, 26, was found fatally shot in the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza Shopping Center at about 12:57 p.m. Detectives said they're looking into whether the...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Baltimore Teen

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl from Baltimore. Autumn Fagan, 13, was last seen on Jan. 2, in the 1600 block of North Hilton Street, police said. On that day she was wearing a pink sweater, pink jacket, blue jeans, and pink sneakers.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

18-year-old found dead in apartment hallway after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Southeast on Tuesday evening. Around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the above location and found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the hallway of an apartment building. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services determined […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Kills Stepson In New Years Day Fight: Police

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson in Clinton, according to police. Marcel Frazier, Sr., 45, has been arrested for fatally shooting his stepson, Aaron Wilson-Frazier, 25, on New Year's Day, according to Prince George's County Police. Investigators say Wilson-Frazier was gunned down...
MARYLAND STATE
KUTV

5 people detained following early morning drive-by shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — Police have detained five people following a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours in Kearns. Unified Police told 2News the incident took place at approximately 1:15 a.m. at 4085 W. 5580 South. A doorbell camera in the area caught the shooting and the vehicles...
KEARNS, UT
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect sought in West Baltimore attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are asking for help finding a man accused of shooting a woman in west Baltimore's Edmondson area in November. The 36-year-old victim was critically injured after the shooting in the 700 block of Linnard Street. It happened at about 12:46 a.m. Nov. 4. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

22 Year-Old Man Shot in the Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On January 8, 2022 at approximately 9:04 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Hoffman Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
WATE

4 women shot in car arrived at UT Medical Center early Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police officers were called to UT Medical center around 3:40 a.m. Saturday after four women arrived with gunshot wounds. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the four women were shot in a parked car around in the 2700 block of Tarleton Avenue. The driver then drove them to the hospital. Two of the victims had “serious” injuries and the other two had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbslocal.com

MISSING: Courtney Williams, 16, Last Seen In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for the public’s help Tuesday evening in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from the West Englewood community. Courtney Williams was last seen in the area of 64th and Laflin streets on an unspecified date. She is known to frequent the...
CHICAGO, IL
KKTV

2 killed, several people injured in early morning shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead and “additional” people in the hospital. Investigators say they found victims at multiple locations in Colorado Springs, which they believe are connected. The first scene was in the parking lot of the Summit Creek apartment complex. That’s on the southeast side of the city near South Academy and Chelton. The second scene was just down the road at Lexington Village Lane.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fox8live.com

Four people shot to death Friday in New Orleans identified by parish coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people shot to death last Friday in New Orleans had their identities revealed Monday (Jan. 10) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office. The woman who died after being shot in the leg in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was identified as 23-year-old Breshawn Spencer. Spencer was found shot just before 9 a.m. and died after being taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Baltimore

Woman Shot While Driving Along Route 3 In Bowie, Maryland State Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman was shot multiple times Tuesday night while driving along Route 3 in Prince George’s County, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Route 3 near Annapolis Road in Bowie, according to the Maryland State Police. Troopers called to the scene found the unnamed woman shot multiple times inside her vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting unfolded about 8:50 p.m. They found shell casings at the scene and multiple bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. Now, police are trying to find out who is responsible for the gunfire. As of Wednesday morning, they had yet to identify a potential suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-345-3101.
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three shot in Baltimore overnight; one victim found dead in car

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gunfire kept Baltimore City Police busy after the sun went down. Officers were sent to investigate three shootings around the city after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. First, just after 10:45 p.m., officers in northwest Baltimore responded to the 2700 block of Lynnhurst Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Teen boy shot Thursday in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police confirmed Thursday that a teenage boy was shot in Northwest. Police say that the shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue. The boy is said to have been found conscious and breathing. They have not yet released any lookout information, identifying information about the teenager or what may have led up to the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC

