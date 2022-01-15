Four People Shot In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Early Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman was shot multiple times Tuesday night while driving along Route 3 in Prince George’s County, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Route 3 near Annapolis Road in Bowie, according to the Maryland State Police. Troopers called to the scene found the unnamed woman shot multiple times inside her vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting unfolded about 8:50 p.m. They found shell casings at the scene and multiple bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. Now, police are trying to find out who is responsible for the gunfire. As of Wednesday morning, they had yet to identify a potential suspect. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-345-3101.

BOWIE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO