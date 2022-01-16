ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tyreese Davis' 3 helps Jacksonville beat North Florida 54-51

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmxQzDA00

Jordan Davis scored 14 points, Osayi Osifo added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Jacksonville held off North Florida for a 54-51 victory on Saturday.

Tyreese Davis and Mike Marsh added 10 points apiece for Jacksonville (11-4, 3-0 ASUN), which has won eight of its last nine games.

Dorian James made a jumper for North Florida that tied the game 49-49 with 2:30 remaining. Tyreese Davis answered with a 3-pointer before Jordan Davis made two free throws with two seconds left. Osifo blocked Jonathan Aybar’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points North Florida (4-13, 0-4).

Jacksonville plays at Liberty on Tuesday. North Florida hosts Kennesaw State on Monday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Liberty#Ap
ABC News

Pierre scored 30 points, leads Rice past Marshall, 87-77 win

HUNTINGTON, W.V. -- Carl Pierre scored a career-high 30 points and tied a school record with eight 3-pointers to lead Rice to an 87-77 win over Marshall on Saturday. Marshall went on a 10-0 run to pull within two, 52-50, but Pierre answered with his sixth 3 of the game hit two more from deep to keep the Thundering Herd at bay.
BASKETBALL
ABC News

Wood, Austin each score 22; Portland beats Pepperdine 82-63

MALIBU, Calif. -- Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 points apiece to help Portland beat Pepperdine 82-63 on Saturday. Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jan Zidek had 17 points...
NBA
KESQ

Jacksonville State beats Eastern Kentucky 76-65

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 76-65 victory over Eastern Kentucky for its fifth straight win. Gibbs made 6 of 9 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Brandon Huffman had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jacksonville State (10-6, 3-0 ASUN). Maros Zeliznak and Demaree King added 11 points apiece. Braxton Beverly scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 0-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 10 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bigfoot99.com

Cowgirls beat Air Force 57-54 in wild finish

The Wyoming Cowgirls won in dramatic fashion Saturday. At home, the Cowgirls stole one from Air Force with a curtain-closing shot by Grace Ellis. Brian Kelly with the call on the wild finish. Ellis was fouled on the layup, and added another to make the final score 57-54. Ellis Wyoming was in control with 25-seconds left in the game, but Air Force responded to make the Ellis a must-have for the win. The Falcons could not put together a final play after an inbound pass was knocked out of bounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

Star pass-rusher Nolan Smith returning to Georgia Bulldogs for senior season

Georgia's top-ranked defense won't look the same next season, but it will feature the return of gifted pass-rusher Nolan Smith, who announced Monday that he plans to come back for his senior season. The former No. 2-ranked player in the Class of 2019, Smith had 55 tackles, 3.5 sacks and...
NFL
cowboysrideforfree.com

Oklahoma State Basketball beats No.1 Baylor 61-54

For the first time in school history, the Cowboys have taken down the No.1 team in the country as the visitors with a 61-54 win in Waco against the Baylor Bears. The last time Oklahoma State beat at No.1 team was Kansas at home in 2010. Lead by a 19...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

515K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy