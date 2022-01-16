ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago State gets first conference road win in five years

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmxQyKR00

Brandon Betson scored 18 points and Chicago State defeated Lamar 67-56 on Saturday for the Cougars' first conference road victory since the 2016-17 season.

Fayour Chukwukelu added 14 points, Coreyoun Rushin had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dominique Alexander also scored 13 points and Noah Bigirumwami had 11 rebounds for Chicago State (6-13, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Kasen Harrison scored 16 points and Brock McClure 13 for the Cardinals (2-14, 0-5).

Lamar led 41-34 at halftime but didn't score for nearly nine minutes to start the second half when it shot just 13%.

The Cougars' road win was the first in a conference game since defeating Utah Valley 70-61 in Orem, Utah, on Jan. 12, 2017.

——

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orem, UT
Basketball
Local
Utah Basketball
Orem, UT
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Utah College Sports
Orem, UT
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
College Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago State#Cougars#Cardinals#Utah Valley 70 61#Ap
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

515K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy