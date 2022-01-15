ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken police seek driver after fatal hit-and-run

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago
PENNSAUKEN - Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday.

The hit-and-run occurred around 1 a.m. near Haddonfield Road and Marion Avenue, according to Pennsauken police department.

It was the second deadly traffic accident in Camden County in recent days.

A pedestrian was fatally struck on the White Horse Pike in Lawnside around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to New Jersey State Police. Additional details about that incident were not immediately available.

Pennsauken police released a photo of a sedan in connection with the investigation into Saturday's accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pennsauken Police Officer Charles Brewer at 856-488-0080.

Tips can also be provided to Pennsauken Police Sgt. Ray Kern at 856-488-0080, extension 3301, or rkern@pennsaukenpolice.org.

#New Jersey State Police#Pennsauken Police
