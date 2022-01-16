Anchorage Digital Shares Survey Results Revealing that Many Americans Believe Crypto and Regulatory Clarity are Vital to US Economy

While still a niche topic for mainstream audiences, more people than ever are investing in cryptocurrencies, according to results from Huobi Group’s latest survey. LONDON, UK — JANUARY 13, 2022 — 2021 was a standout year for the cryptocurrency industry, as nearly 7 in 10 crypto holders started investing in 2021, according to new data from Huobi Group. While crypto knowledge among mainstream audiences remains low (More than 40% of respondents said they were “not very knowledgeable” or “not at all knowledgeable” about digital assets.), the significant uptick in investing over the last year suggests more people will look into crypto investments as awareness of the industry grows.

