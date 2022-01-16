ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anchorage Digital Shares Survey Results Revealing that Many Americans Believe Crypto and Regulatory Clarity are Vital to US Economy

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article the first federally chartered digital asset bank, has shared survey results that show OCC approval “gives Americans greater confidence in cryptocurrency.”. The team at Anchorage Digital writes in a blog post that as the volume of conversation around cryptocurrency and digital assets continues to grow, they think “understanding and evaluating...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Ramp Explains How their Early Adoption of Stablecoins Increased their Corp Treasury Returns

The team at Ramp has shared a detailed look into how the early adoption of stablecoins helped them with increasing their Corporate Treasury returns. Alex Song, Head of Finance at Ramp, notes that during the past two and a half years, the Fintech company has been “fortunate” enough to raise more than $620M “in a mix of equity and debt financing.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Markets#Digital Asset Bank#Occ#Anchorage Digital Bank
Motley Fool

3 Crypto Regulatory Predictions for 2022

Stablecoins could be in the dock first, but Democrats may focus on other priorities to keep control of Congress during November midterm elections. It's a virtual certainty that policymakers will focus on stablecoins. Congressional Democrats need high-profile legislative wins to keep control of the House and Senate. Crypto seems low...
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

Valentin Mihov: Co-founder at Finexify Explains How they Provide DeFi Services to Tech-Savvy Investors

We recently connected with Valentin Mihov, Co-founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Finexify, a boutique investment company that offers an opportunity to gain exposure to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The team at Finexify thinks that limited access to DeFi means “extraordinary” alpha with limited exposure to the cryptocurrency market...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Over 50 Forked Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Projects Are Potential Rugpulls: Report

A CertiK security analysis has found that over 50 so-called decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token or NFT projects may have “critical” vulnerabilities. CertiK wrote in a blog post that they “feel obligated to share these insights” with their community members. According to the blockchain security firm, all of these contracts “share three code-based features that enable the developers to rugpull.”
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

US Regulator Calls For Stablecoin Bank Regulation, Coordinated Regulatory Approach To Crypto

Stabilizing stablecoins and paving the way for a coordinated and collaborative regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies should become the key focus of American regulators -- and bank regulation could provide stablecoin holders with more confidence and security, according to Michael J. Hsu, Acting Chief of the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The Urgent Need for Regulatory Clarity on Stablecoins

Recently, leaders from six cryptocurrency companies testified before Congress about the opportunity and promise of digital currencies and also answered lawmakers' questions about the risks that come with their use. Stablecoins were at the center of much of the discussion as these fast-growing crypto assets are at the center of a debate around the regulation of cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Huobi Survey Reveals 7 in 10 Crypto Holders Began Investing in 2021

While still a niche topic for mainstream audiences, more people than ever are investing in cryptocurrencies, according to results from Huobi Group’s latest survey. LONDON, UK — JANUARY 13, 2022 — 2021 was a standout year for the cryptocurrency industry, as nearly 7 in 10 crypto holders started investing in 2021, according to new data from Huobi Group. While crypto knowledge among mainstream audiences remains low (More than 40% of respondents said they were “not very knowledgeable” or “not at all knowledgeable” about digital assets.), the significant uptick in investing over the last year suggests more people will look into crypto investments as awareness of the industry grows.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy