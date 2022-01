If the Titans can win with Tannehill, the Miami Dolphins can win with Tua Tagovailoa. If you think Tannehill is playing well in Tennessee, I think Tua is better. I’m reading articles about how Tua needs to go and that may ultimately be the case. I am picking on Tannehill because he supposedly went from bust to boom after leaving Miami. I’ve never thought Tannehill could carry a team by himself and am happy the Dolphins didn’t pay him like Tennessee did.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO