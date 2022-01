UK-based compliance company Detected has started collaborating with Visa to augment KYB compliance in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region. Through a new partnership with Visa, companies will be able to use Detected’s Connected Compliance API to search and locate business credit, corporate, and director information from around the globe in seconds. From there, ID verification, UBO information, and company documentation can be gathered and linked to the business’ profile.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO