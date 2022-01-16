Spurs' Jock Landale: Starting Saturday

San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale is not starting in Monday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Landale will resume his previous role with San Antonio's second unit after Jakob Poeltl was announced as Monday's first-string center. In 14.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
The Los Angeles Lakers were a hot destination in free agency. Over the summer, multiple players flocked to the team to chase a title alongside LeBron James in the NBA's biggest market. But since the start of the season, things have been less than ideal for the Lakeshow. Through the...
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
Travis Kelce further enhanced his case for the Hall of Fame with his historic performance Sunday night. Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to have 100 receiving yards in a game, catch a touchdown pass, and throw a touchdown pass in a game. Of course, Kelce accomplished...
The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as buyers as the February trade deadline draws nearer. Luka Doncic and the Mavs appear to be in the market for a big man, and it looks like they will be looking to overtake the Los Angeles Lakers in the race to acquire a highly coveted Eastern Conference center.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Comments / 0