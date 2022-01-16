Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Late scratch Saturday

Noel (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hornets. After he made his return to action in Wednesday's blowout win over the Mavericks following a 10-day stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Noel is now sidelined with an injury for the second straight game. On a fortunate note, Noel is dealing with soreness in his left knee this time around, after right knee soreness had previously cost him time earlier in the season. Noel's absence Monday should allow Taj Gibson to hold down a spot in the rotation as the backup to starting center Mitchell Robinson.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO