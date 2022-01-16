Magic's Mo Bamba: Available off bench

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Bamba was listed questionable to play due to a toe injury. He has been given the green light, however, he will not start. It'll be Robin Lopez who continues to start down low, and Bamba will play off the bench.
As the trade deadline approaches, not even the Toronto Raptors can escape the rumor mill. In recent days, names like Spurs center Jakob Poeltl have been thrown around as potential additions. If they want to go after a more cost-effective option, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba could be in play.
The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as buyers as the February trade deadline draws nearer. Luka Doncic and the Mavs appear to be in the market for a big man, and it looks like they will be looking to overtake the Los Angeles Lakers in the race to acquire a highly coveted Eastern Conference center.
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
Deandre Ayton hurt his ankle during the game between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Michigan. The Suns have announced that it is an ankle sprain, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The Eastern Conference is full of amazing teams and the Miami Heat is certainly one of them. But the biggest difference between the Heat and the other teams in the league is their ability to comb through hidden gems. One of their last founding is the undrafted rookie center Omer Yurtseven.
