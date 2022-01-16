ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Mo Bamba: Available off bench

Bamba (toe) is available off the bench for Saturday's game against the...

Mo Bamba (toe) available, coming off bench for Magic on Saturday

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Bamba was listed questionable to play due to a toe injury. He has been given the green light, however, he will not start. It'll be Robin Lopez who continues to start down low, and Bamba will play off the bench.
NBA
Should the Toronto Raptors make a move for Orlando’s Mo Bamba?

As the trade deadline approaches, not even the Toronto Raptors can escape the rumor mill. In recent days, names like Spurs center Jakob Poeltl have been thrown around as potential additions. If they want to go after a more cost-effective option, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba could be in play.
NBA
James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
Basketball
Sports
Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
NBA

