Vanderbilt basketball beats Georgia for first win in Athens since 2014

At the start of Saturday's game, Vanderbilt basketball looked like it had sleepwalked to Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs, the worst team in the SEC and quite possibly the worst team in any power conference, led by as many as 13 points in the first half.

But the Commodores woke up in the second half, taking back the lead and never relinquishing it in a 73-66 win.

With three scorers in double digits in Jordan Wright (20), Scotty Pippen Jr. (13) and Quentin Millora-Brown (11), Vanderbilt (10-6, 2-2 SEC) was able to notch its first win over Georgia (5-12, 0-4) in Athens since 2014.

"It's just one of the games that we needed to win," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "... It was just one of those moments in the season, I know it's still early and we're still missing some pieces, but it was I think one of those games where it was an early decider of what kind of season we were gonna have, I really kind of impressed that upon them; they were like, man, this is a game that we should win."

Slow start

At the outset, Vanderbilt seemed to lack intensity. The Commodores couldn't get anything going through the first half, with bricked three after bricked three. Millora-Brown picked up two quick fouls and spent most of the first half on the bench.

Millora-Brown was able to adjust, though, avoiding further foul trouble against a team whose biggest strength is getting to the line.

Vanderbilt came out for the second half on a 13-0 run that took the lead back and led the rest of the game,

"I think it's just the energy, we came out, we were aggressive on defense, everyone was talking, everyone was engaged and once we came out we got a couple early buckets and the flow of the game, the momentum kind of shifted our way and we just took off with it," Wright said.

Jordan Wright heats up

Wright had been in a protracted slump, putting up a goose egg against Kentucky. In the first half, that slump continued. But in the second half, something flipped. Wright heated up from beyond the arc and crashed the boards to give Vanderbilt a much-needed boost. Wright was 8-for-13 from the field with four 3-pointers.

With 20 points and 12 rebounds, it was Wright's third double-double of the season. He also had two assists and two steals. Both his points and rebounds were a team high.

Scott Pippen Jr. quiet

Pippen had an uncharacteristically quiet game. While he missed a lot of shots, shooting just 3-for-12 from the field, it wasn't all a bad sign. Pippen, who has stated multiple times that he cares about winning more than scoring, found lots of help from his teammates as Wright and Millora-Brown played larger roles.

Like many teams, the Bulldogs opted to double-team Pippen often, clogging up the lanes and encouraging him to pass. He had seven assists.

In the waning moments, with Georgia on a 6-0 run and the Commodores' lead down to five, Pippen forced a turnover and, while down on the ground, managed to call timeout. Repeatedly fouled at the end of the game, Pippen sank his free throws.

"It showed his will to win," Stackhouse said. "Scotty wanted to win the game; he did a lot of little things stepping up and making key free throws, just thought it was a number of key contributions for this game."

