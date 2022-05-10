ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tamale House East

By Raphael Brion, Jordan Haro
 2 days ago
Tamale House is an Austin institution that’s existed in various forms and locations since 1958 - it’s been in its current home on East 6th Street since 2012. The charming Mexican tile-centric decor, full bar, and the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Infatuation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

