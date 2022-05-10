Tamale House East

If you grew up in—or have spent significant time around—Philadelphia, you no doubt already know about “water ice” (you probably also pronounce it “WUDDER ICE”). After all, the dairy-free dessert (alert to all vegans) has long been a summertime staple in the city, thanks to its creamy texture, fruity flavors, and shaved ice aesthetic. But for many Angelenos, it’s a fairly unknown commodity. Happy Ice on Melrose is changing that in a big way. The menu has tons of flavors, but if it’s your first time visiting, go for one of the “Favorite Combinations,” and in particular, Rainbow Rocket. It’s a mix of every flavor on the menu, and the perfect introduction into what Happy Ice is all about. It’s also delicious.

