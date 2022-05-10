Tamale House East

This narrow, BYOB Lakeview restaurant is Lids at the mall, but instead of personalizing a hat with a nickname that you'll regret, you customize a bowl of ramen. You can choose between tonkotsu or miso broth, the type of protein (chashu pork, chicken, shrimp tempura, or tofu), noodle texture, and spice. Our go-to order here is tonkotsu, medium saltiness, with pork, garlic, green onion, spicy sauce, and noodles that have a medium chew. Though their tonkotsu airs on the lighter side, it’s still delicious, and the slightly sweet handmade noodles are the perfect vehicle for the flavorful soup.
