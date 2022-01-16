Demi Lovato Just Revealed A New Giant Head Tattoo—It’s Scary!

Demi Lovato’s Instagram is pretty sparse at the moment, as the 29-year-old “Confident” singer has deleted every single picture from their grid, save for two recent posts from January 1st and January 14th respectively. However, they are still somewhat active on their Instagram Stories, and dutifully shared a picture of their latest tattoo with their fans on Saturday, January 8th. And we’re so glad they did, because we would have never believed anyone who told us that Demi had gotten it if there was no proof!

The quite frankly unbelievable tattoo in question is of a big spider (don’t scroll down if you’re arachnophobic because it’s super-realistic, and we guarantee that anyone afraid of spiders will be terrified!) and it appears on the right of the “What Other People Say” singer’s head. Demi is currently sporting a very short hairdo right now, which obviously had to be shaved even shorter to make way for the new ink. Will they keep their hair in a buzzcut for the foreseeable future in order to show off the tattoo in the best way possible? Only time will tell!

As their way of partially explaining the reason for the interesting choice of tattoo, they shared a quote about "Grandmother Spider" which we think makes a lot of sense; especially the part about us all "having our place in this world." Demi's Instagram Story read: "It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," the singer quoted.

"She taught us about pottery and weaving," they continued. "She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web each one of us having our place in this world." According to Demi's Instagram, the tattoo was done by famed Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who also shared a picture of his finished creation with his 1.8 million followers on Instagram. It's there on his grid permanently for anyone who missed out on Demi's Instagram Story to see!