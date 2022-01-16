ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

RELIGION: New year, be kind

By Pastor's Perspective By Lisa Petty
Kilgore News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter looking across the headlines of products and sponsors for products over the past week, I was aware of the trend a new year brings. With a new year, we also read or hear about the promises of a product, habit or vice that claim to have the ability to make...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montrose Daily Press

RELIGION: Presence matters

I want to take a moment to share a story with you from the life of my childhood pastor’s brother Harold Buchanan. PFC Harold Buchanan was just 18 years old in 1943. He was on leave for three days to say goodbye to his friends and family in Missouri before being shipped out to WWII. As he drove down a narrow road in the Ozarks, he saw something out of the corner of his eye.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glennon Doyle
Person
Jesus
psychologytoday.com

Tired of Traditional New Year's Goals? Try Kindness.

If you are feeling too overwhelmed right now to focus on major New Year's resolutions, much less simple decisions, you are not alone. In the face of uncertainty, focusing on small behaviors and choices that align with our values can help us cope. Simple, small acts of kindness, toward ourselves...
AMERICAS
arcamax.com

Is there a way to find a religion that really works?

Q: I feel like a religious orphan. With so many religions in the world, it’s hard to decide which one works the best. It seems they all stem from culture or politics. Is there a way to cut through all the rules and spiritualism and find something that really works? – M.G.
RELIGION
waylandstudentpress.com

Religion: my imperfect journey

“The father at once cried out, ‘I do have faith, but not enough. Help me have more!’” Mark 9:24. Throughout my life, I’ve experienced the ups and downs of religion, never truly being able to decipher where the line stood between facts and speculation. I’ve queried, doubted and even surrendered to my disdain towards certain policies the Church stood for that I could never grow to accept.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

A Matter of Time

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress MinistriesWritten By Eddie Vines. One of the great challenges we face as Americans today is managing our time. In recent decades countless products have been introduced to our society that were expected to “save” time. We have automatic dishwashers, gps systems, self-checkout stations, and remote controls that operate everything from our televisions to the door-locks on our cars. Unfortunately, it seems that any time we actually save is immediately negated by a multitude of time-wasters that bombard us every day. Each second we wrestle from the jaws of daily obligations is immediately filled with more movies, cat videos, social-media, or work.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pr
Kilgore News Herald

How far will your faith take you?

It is quite a crazy world that we are living in nowadays. People are searching for so many different things to try to make their lives better, easier and more fulfilling. At the same time, the way that they are looking towards the things of this world continually blinds them to the important things of life. And in most cases, sadly, people find this out on their death beds from the death beds of others.
RELIGION
The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Jesus paid it all

Psalm 110:1 reads, “The Lord says to my Lord: “Sit at my right hand, until I make your enemies your footstool.” David is speaking prophetically about Christ. After he was crucified and raised from the dead, he ascended to heaven and sat down at the right hand of God, a posture of a reigning king invested with the power of God. This psalm is the most quoted in the New Testament.
RELIGION
wjpitch.com

Religion generates diversity in student body

In a school as diverse and largely populated as Walter Johnson, there is a variety of beliefs students hold dearly. Religion plays an important role in their lives, allowing them to express their personalities and opinions. The Bethesda/Rockville area is home to a large population of Jews. Senior Shani Barad...
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Podcast
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
argonautnews.com

A New Kind of Note

Santa Monica’s Buena Vida Tea Bar & Garden celebrates the good life. After a long and successful career in the Latin music industry, Mayra Vazquez decided to switch gears and pursue her passion for tea. Just last week, she and her fiancé, Marcelino Miyares Jr., opened Buena Vida Tea Bar & Garden in Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
The US Sun

Inside why America tried to BAN Christmas as Puritans ripped ‘Foolstide’ & refused to mark holiday linked to Roman god

MUCH has been said about America's alleged "War on Christmas," and it turns out the first settlers actually fought against the holiday. The first settlers in the US not only did not celebrate Christmas, but they also banned it; they were strict Puritans and as such did not believe in celebrating holidays not mentioned in the bible.
FESTIVAL
Daily Beast

So Who Were the Magi—AKA the Three Kings—Who Visited Jesus?

Believe it or not, Christmas didn’t end until this week. January 6 marks Epiphany, the final night of the "Twelve Days of Christmas," and the traditional date when the Magi visited baby Jesus and his parents. You might be packing up your Nativity scene in a flurry of New Year’s Resolution-inspired organization, but in the religious calendar, the Magi are arriving fashionably late. That they got stuck in holiday traffic has in no way muted our fixation with them: though the Bible tells us almost nothing about them, we have been collectively obsessed with them for two millennia.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

4 Bible Verses to Help You Cast Out Fear

“Fear not. Just believe.” You don’t have to take it from me. Take it from Jesus. When word came back that Jairus’s daughter, whom He had promised to heal, had died, people were understandably upset. “Do not be afraid any longer,” He said. “Only believe.” (Matthew 5:36)
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy