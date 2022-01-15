ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways from Oregon women's comeback upset victory over No. 7 Arizona

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago

Saturday began a stretch for Oregon where it will play back-to-back top 10 opponents.

In the first of those matchups, the Ducks came out on the winning end in an exciting fashion.

Oregon (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) upset No. 7 Arizona (12-2, 2-2) 68-66 in overtime behind 24 points from Te-Hina Paopao, who led all scorers. Nyara Sabally also finished with 20 points, while Sedona Prince scored 16 in her first game returning after a positive COVID-19 test that prevented her from playing against Stanford and California last weekend.

Here are the takeaways from Saturday's game.

Oregon saved its best quarter for the fourth

The Ducks were down 54-41 to begin the fourth quarter, but that's when the team started a run that got them back into the game. Oregon converted on three of its first four shots. The Ducks also prevented the Wildcats from scoring for nearly four minutes.

Prince scored 10 of her 16 points in the final quarter, including a few jump shots to keep the Ducks in the game. She was the driving force behind Oregon's comeback against Arizona. The Ducks outscored the Wildcats 18-5 in the fourth quarter, which carried them into overtime.

"I just wanted to play for my girls tonight," Prince said. "What is special about our team — when we are in a rough spot, we always fight back.

"We came together and focused on getting one stop at a time, one bucket at a time, and executing every play and that's what we did."

Te-Hina Paopao continues to play well

Since returning to the Ducks lineup after recovering from an unspecified knee injury, Paopao has arguably been the team's best player in the last four games.

Paopao was one of the bright spots for Oregon against Arizona as she finished with 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting. During her last four games, Paopao is averaging 17.8 points per game.

Before and during the game, Paopao was sick as she was vomiting in the locker room.

"She sure didn't play like it," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. "She was huge tonight for us and I'm really happy for her.

"Twelve or 13 minutes of that game, I thought we put it all together. We execute offensively and I thought the game was won at the defensive end."

Perimeter defense is still an issue for the Ducks

This season, Oregon is allowing opponents to shoot 32% from behind the 3-point line. Arizona did even better, hitting on 45% of shots beyond the arc, including 2-for-4 from Cate Reese.

In the Ducks last three losses, opponents have shot nearly 50% from long range. Even in Oregon's victories – like on Saturday – perimeter shooting has been a problem. With challenging games against Connecticut, another matchup against Arizona, and Stanford, guarding the three-point shot will need to be more of an emphasis for Oregon.

But Graves doesn't seem too concerned about his team's defense.

"We are a work in progress," Graves said. "Last week, I thought we started well in both games.

"I don't think it's something endemic to this team, it just happened tonight."

Up Next

The Ducks will have just a day in between games as they will host the No. 10 Connecticut Huskies Monday at 2 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

UConn rolled past Xavier on Saturday 78-41 in Hartford to win its 165th consecutive conference game. Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored 20 points, Christyn Williams added 19 in the victory.

Monday will be the fifth meeting between Oregon and UConn as the Huskies hold a 4-1 advantage in the series. However, the Ducks defeated the Huskies 74-56 on the road the last time the two teams played in 2020.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Takeaways from Oregon women's comeback upset victory over No. 7 Arizona

Comments / 0

