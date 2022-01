BUTTE — Monday's Montana High School Association meeting in Butte may forever alter the pace of basketball games across the state. The MHSA will vote on a proposal issued by Great Falls CMR to implement a 35-second shot clock to all boys and girls games at the varsity and sub-varsity levels. If passed, the proposal calls for shot clocks to be installed following the 2021-2022 season and be in use by next season.

