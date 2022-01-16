ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Duke Energy prepares for winter weather

By Bethany Fowler
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyEK8_0dmxNWPu00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy is preparing for winter weather expected to hit the Carolinas Sunday.

Duke Energy officials said they are bringing in crews from the Midwest and Florida to help with power outages.

There will be an additional thousand line workers on standby.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Duke Energy officials asked that if you see crews out while driving to give them plenty of room to work.

If your power goes out during the storm, call 1-800-POWER-ON.

Duke Energy offered the following winter storm safety reminders on its website :

Customers can take steps to safely prepare for winter weather and outages that may impact them by doing the following:

  • Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.
  • Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.
  • If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
  • Be aware that snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed power poles resulting in isolated outages. If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER.
  • If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.
  • Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.
  • Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.
  • Be prepared for an emergency by purchasing an emergency preparedness kit from Red Cross.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

CBS Baltimore

Some Struggle With Power Outages After Winter Storm Pelts Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City. The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear. High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state. Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night. “I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Residents, PennDOT Prepare For Bitter Cold, Measurable Snow In Approaching Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation said Saturday it is ready for Sunday’s incoming storm, with a plan to cover any staffing issues caused by COVID. Right now, it’s not the snow people are talking about — it’s the freezing cold. With temperatures this low, people in Philadelphia are cutting to the chase. “I don’t like the cold because it’s too cold freezing,” one person told CBS3. The cold weather not freezing plans Saturday night as Eyewitness News caught up with people at the Acme on City Avenue. “I’ll tell you my business. I’m coming from Jersey just running errands with my mom,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy warns residents of scammers taking advantage of winter storm

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy advised residents in the Carolinas to be on the lookout for scammers during the upcoming winter storm. Officials said scammers are impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers' power unless they pay a late bill or other charges. According to Duke...
GREENVILLE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Emergency shelters in Mecklenburg County to close Monday as winter storm pulls away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency shelters that were opened in Mecklenburg County as a winter storm dropped snow and ice across the area will close Monday, Charlotte-Emergency Management Officials said. Emergency shelters were open at the following locations: Crews Recreation Center,1201 Crews Rd, Matthews, NC 28105  Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville, NC […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Duke Energy, UNC and Local Governments Respond to Winter Storm Izzy

Editor’s Note: This story is being updated to reflect the weather experienced around Orange County and other communities in central North Carolina. It is last updated Sunday morning. With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of North Carolina on Sunday, many in the Orange County area are...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
