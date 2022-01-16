Duke Energy prepares for winter weather

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy is preparing for winter weather expected to hit the Carolinas Sunday.

Duke Energy officials said they are bringing in crews from the Midwest and Florida to help with power outages.

There will be an additional thousand line workers on standby.

Duke Energy officials asked that if you see crews out while driving to give them plenty of room to work.

If your power goes out during the storm, call 1-800-POWER-ON.

Duke Energy offered the following winter storm safety reminders on its website :

Customers can take steps to safely prepare for winter weather and outages that may impact them by doing the following:

Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.

Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Be aware that snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed power poles resulting in isolated outages. If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER.

If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.

Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.

Be prepared for an emergency by purchasing an emergency preparedness kit from Red Cross.

