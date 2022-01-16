ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders' magical mystery ride comes to an end in Cincinnati

By Paul Gutierrez
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI -- With apologies to The Beatles, the Las Vegas Raiders' magical mystery tour has finally come to an end. And an inevitable breakup of core pieces of the team, which won four straight nail-biters to get into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, could be in the offing after...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back next season after Bengals loss

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, but Derek Carr and his teammates are still deserving of everyone’s respect. Las Vegas went through a number of difficult situations in 2021, including the firing of their head coach, Jon Gruden, and the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Awful Derek Carr Stat Is Going Viral

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has led the Raiders to some miraculous wins this season. But he has had the his share of turnovers in the games final moments. ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out as much after Las Vegas’ loss on Saturday. “As clutch as Derek Carr has been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Panthers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
FanSided

Did NFL just admit they screwed Raiders over in playoffs?

The officiating crew from the Raiders-Bengals game won’t work again this postseason. This is after several controversial calls went against Vegas. While the NFL didn’t publicly shame Jerome Boger and his crew for their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, privately is a different story.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL QB Praises Raiders’ Derek Carr After Playoff Loss

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders were hoping to pull off the road upset against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, that did not end up happening. Despite putting up a great fight, the Raiders ended up losing to the Bengals by a final score of 26-19.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy