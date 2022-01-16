ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would you? Half of North Carolinians would NOT stop to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm, survey finds

By Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek, Fla., Kimberly Wooten
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a chance for winter weather impacting parts of Eastern North Carolina this weekend. Which begs the question …

Driving during the winter months weather can be a treacherous task if roads are filled with ice and snow, causing many drivers to break down possibly and be stranded for extended periods of time. Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek, Fla., surveyed 3,000 drivers across the country, asking if they would stop and help a fellow driver who had been stranded in a snowstorm with a broken-down vehicle.

Shockingly, almost half of North Carolina drivers, which was 42 percent, admitted that they would NOT stop to help. That figure is worse than the national average of 31 percent.

However, it does seem North Carolina is a state of “Snowstorm Samaritans’ whereby the majority of those surveyed, 58 percent, would come to a fellow driver’s aid.

Unsurprisingly, the citizens in the coldest states like Idaho and Wyoming seemed to have the biggest hearts when it comes to helping other drivers, with 91 percent of people saying they would stop to assist a driver that was stranded in severe weather overall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 31

That Motherfucker
2d ago

i have so many times and if i am going to die helping someone else,oh well.im not worried.i can die from so much from time i wake till i go back to sleep,why worry so much,live,do what is in your heart!!!

Reply(2)
7
Major squEEzer
2d ago

You roll the dice when you stop to help others. I will stop every chance I get because I know what it's like to be stranded and no help.

Reply(1)
7
Rayne
2d ago

I would as long as I didn't have my grandchildren with me. If I pick up a serial killer, I wouldn't want anything to happen to them.

Reply
6
